Exclusive: Meghan Markle to make 'vital decisions concerning children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet' in 2025

Significant changes could be on the horizon for the Duchess of Sussex, according to renowned royal astrologer Debbie Frank.

Meghan Markle, 43, is predicted to face pivotal choices regarding her children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, with 2025 marking a year of transformation and growth.

© Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan share two children together

Debbie suggests that the year ahead will be one of reflection and preparation for the Duchess, ultimately leading to major decisions concerning her family and future.

By the end of the year, Meghan is expected to "make a big splash," taking bold steps that will define her next chapter.

In an exclusive chat with HELLO!, Debbie revealed Meghan's horoscope and what it might signal for the months to come.

"January has Meghan on the back foot as Mars retrogrades over her Ascendant, requiring her to review her best course of action," Debbie explained.

"Pluto is on her South Node, which calls for a radical jettisoning of things that need to be let go of."

© Leon Bennett Meghan is set to make a "big splash" next year

She continued: "Late April and early May will be pivotal. Meghan will be called to make vital decisions concerning her children and also her associates and cohorts. She will want to refresh her sense of direction."

The astrologer also highlighted a powerful period later in the year when Meghan's influence will soar. "Late July and early August trigger the fire in Meghan as Jupiter expands her sense of potential and competitive streak," she said.

© Archewell Prince Harry and Meghan recently released this photo from their Montecito home

"Yet her real glow-up takes place from October through early December, with Jupiter enhancing her influence and impact in the world. She’s going to make a big splash."

The forecast suggests that Meghan's year will be filled with moments of self-reflection, decisive action, and exciting new opportunities.

With Archie and Lilibet growing up fast, the Duchess and her husband Prince Harry will no doubt be on hand to support their children during their important milestones in the coming months.