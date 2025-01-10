Meghan Markle's secret connection to Surrey revealed in emotional post

When Meghan Markle lived in the UK, there were several locations that were extremely special to her.
Prince Harry wrote that she considered Soho House in the centre of London her "headquarters whenever she came to London," noting: "The people there were like family.” She was also fond of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, with Harry writing in Spare: "We loved that place. From the first minute. It felt as if we were destined to live there."
However, in her latest Instagram post, Meghan revealed that another UK location holds an emotional resonance with her.
In a heartbreaking post to mark the passing of her beloved rescue dog, Guy, Meghan mentioned home county Surrey, revealing the connection she has with the area.
"[Guy] endured a terrible accident shortly before I moved to the UK which had him undergoing surgeries for several months and unable to leave the clinic. Doctors said he would never walk again, but Dr. Noel Fitzpatrick said he could do it."
Sharing that her pet stayed in Surrey, Meghan wrote: "H and I would drive late at night, after hours, to see Guy as he recovered in Surrey for months on end."
Guy was treated at Dr. Fitzpatrick's surgery in Eashing, a hour and fifteen minute drive from Nottingham Cottage, on the Kensington Palace estate, where the Duke and Duchess lived at the time.
While Meghan clearly has complicated feelings of this period, the fact the Guy was nursed back to health there means she likely has fond feelings for the picturesque and remote area where her pooch recovered.
READ: Prince Harry's real role in Meghan Markle's Netflix show revealed by co-star
Guy's injury clearly impacted both Meghan and her husband, as Prince Harry detailed Guy's injury in Spare, writing: "Days before Meg left Canada, Guy had run away from his minder. (Meg was at work.) He'd been found miles from Meg's house, unable to walk. His legs were now in casts. I often had to hold him upright so he could pee. I didn't mind in the least. I loved that dog. I couldn't stop kissing him, petting him."
Guy was even witness to Harry and Meghan's engagement, meaning he was super special to the couple.
The loss of her dog has devastated Meghan, who said: "I have cried too many tears to count - the type of tears that make you get in the shower with the absurd hope that the running water on your face will somehow make you not feel them, or pretend they're not there. But they are. And that's okay too."