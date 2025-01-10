Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle's secret connection to Surrey revealed in emotional post
Subscribe
Meghan Markle's secret connection to Surrey revealed in emotional post
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, looking over her shoulder in a dark dress© Getty Images

Meghan Markle's secret connection to Surrey revealed in emotional post

The Duchess of Sussex wrote about the home county on Instagram

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

When Meghan Markle lived in the UK, there were several locations that were extremely special to her.

Prince Harry wrote that she considered Soho House in the centre of London her "headquarters whenever she came to London," noting: "The people there were like family.” She was also fond of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, with Harry writing in Spare: "We loved that place. From the first minute. It felt as if we were destined to live there."

However, in her latest Instagram post, Meghan revealed that another UK location holds an emotional resonance with her.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looking serious © Chris Jackson
Meghan Markle has a connection to Surrey

In a heartbreaking post to mark the passing of her beloved rescue dog, Guy, Meghan mentioned home county Surrey, revealing the connection she has with the area.

"[Guy] endured a terrible accident shortly before I moved to the UK which had him undergoing surgeries for several months and unable to leave the clinic. Doctors said he would never walk again, but Dr. Noel Fitzpatrick said he could do it."

Sharing that her pet stayed in Surrey, Meghan wrote: "H and I would drive late at night, after hours, to see Guy as he recovered in Surrey for months on end."

Guy was treated at Dr. Fitzpatrick's surgery in Eashing, a hour and fifteen minute drive from Nottingham Cottage, on the Kensington Palace estate, where the Duke and Duchess lived at the time.

The dog bed is from the same brand as the one Meghan showed off in her 40 x 40 video
Meghan with Guy

While Meghan clearly has complicated feelings of this period, the fact the Guy was nursed back to health there means she likely has fond feelings for the picturesque and remote area where her pooch recovered.

READ: Prince Harry's real role in Meghan Markle's Netflix show revealed by co-star

Guy's injury clearly impacted both Meghan and her husband, as Prince Harry detailed Guy's injury in Spare, writing: "Days before Meg left Canada, Guy had run away from his minder. (Meg was at work.) He'd been found miles from Meg's house, unable to walk. His legs were now in casts. I often had to hold him upright so he could pee. I didn't mind in the least. I loved that dog. I couldn't stop kissing him, petting him."

Meghan adopted Guy in 2015© Instagram
Meghan adopted Guy in 2015

Guy was even witness to Harry and Meghan's engagement, meaning he was super special to the couple.

The loss of her dog has devastated Meghan, who said: "I have cried too many tears to count - the type of tears that make you get in the shower with the absurd hope that the running water on your face will somehow make you not feel them, or pretend they're not there. But they are. And that's okay too."

View post on Instagram
 

With the launch of her new lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, taking place next week, here's hoping the Duchess is able to stay positive during this trying time.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More