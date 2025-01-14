Prince Ludwig of Bavaria and Sophie-Alexandra Evekink make rare appearance following arrival of first child

Prince Ludwig of Bavaria and his wife Sophie-Alexandra Evekink stole the spotlight on Friday as they stepped out to attend a New Year's reception at the Munich Residence.

The glittering occasion was a sartorial showcase, with the Bavarian royal couple rocking black tie for the evening event. Sophie-Alexandra, 36, was a vision in blue wearing a periwinkle blue sequin gown complete with a plunging neckline, long sleeves and a column skirt.

© Getty Images Princess Sophie-Alexandra was a vision in periwinkle blue

She accessorised with a pearlescent clutch bag and added a pair of glittering square earrings and a simple pendant. Ramping up the glamour, the mother-of-one wore her glossy chocolate locks in gorgeous ringlets and highlighted her features with a high-shine pink lip and fluttery mascara.

Prince Ludwig, meanwhile, looked debonair dressed in a smart tuxedo and a bow tie.

© Getty Images Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder posing with his wife Karin and Prince Ludwig with his wife Sophie

The pair's rare outing comes after they welcomed their first child together. Prince Ludwig and Sophie-Alexandra became parents for the first time in August 2024.

They announced their joyous family news in a sweet Instagram post which they captioned: "Princess Sophie and Prince Ludwig of Bavaria are delighted to announce the birth of their first child.

© Getty Images The couple were all smiles as they joined guests at a New Year's reception

"Prince Rupprecht Theodor Maria was born on August 6, 2024 in Munich. Mother and child are in excellent health, the young family are now enjoying their first days together."

Prince Rupprecht, a name which means "bright" and "fame," from the German terms hrōd and berht, appears to have been named after his ancestor, Crown Prince Rupprecht, who was the eldest child of Ludwig III, the last King of Bavaria.

The royal tot is currently fourth in the line of succession, behind his father Ludwig.

According to German newspaper, Augsburger Allgemeine, Princess Sophie alluded to her pregnancy during a lecture on the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals last week.

Wedding bells

Prince Ludwig and Princess Sophie tied the knot on 20 May 2023 after getting engaged in 2022. On her big day, Sophie looked every inch the beautiful bride in a stunning lace wedding dress designed by Lebanese designer, Reem Acra.

She accessorised her bridal look with the Bavarian royal family's antique diamond and sapphire floral tiara.

© Getty Images Sophie with her father, Dorus, on her wedding day

The pair wed at Theatine Church in Munich, before heading to a reception hosted by Duke Franz of Bavaria at Schloss Nymphenburg.

According to reports, Sophie fainted during the ceremony and had to receive medical attention. Thankfully she made a full recovery, and the service continued shortly afterwards.