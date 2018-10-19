See how Meghan Markle's baby bump has grown month by month

See how Meghan Markle's baby bump has grown month by month
See how Meghan Markle's baby bump has grown month by month

Photo: © Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex has been showing off her small baby bump while on tour of Australia, just days after it was announced she is expecting. Meghan is thought to be around four months along, which means she is due to give birth in March or April.

In their statement Kensington Palace said: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are "delighted for the couple," while Meghan's mother Doria Ragland is "looking forward to welcoming her first child".

JULY

Meghan will have just fallen pregnant when she visited Ireland in July. Looking back at the photos, do you think the Duchess was showing signs of her pregnancy? See how her baby bump has grown month by month…

meghan-markle-august-baby-bump
Photo: © Getty Images

EARLY AUGUST

In early August, Meghan attended the wedding of Prince Harry's close friends, Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks, in Surrey. The royal wasn't showing yet, and hid her petite frame under a loose sleeveless blouse and a floaty pleated, midi skirt by Club Monaco.

meghan-markle-september-baby-bump
Photo: © Getty Images

SEPTEMBER

The following month in September, Meghan looked sensational in a long sleeved black dress by Givenchy, which featured a thigh-high slit and fitted bodice. There were still no signs of a baby bump. Instead, she drew attention to her slim waist with her gold and black belt.

meghan-markle-early-october-baby-bump
Photo: © Getty Images

EARLY OCTOBER

But the rumour mill started swirling in October when Prince Harry's wife stepped out in a tight leather skirt in Sussex. The royals were visiting their namesake county, and for the day trip, Meghan chose the Hugo Boss number which skimmed over her very tiny bump.

meghan-markle-baby-bumo-australian-tour
Photo: © Getty Images

MID OCTOBER

A few weeks later and Meghan's bump is starting to show. The Duchess hasn't needed to hide her pregnancy now that she and Harry have confirmed their exciting news. Meghan's changing figure was clear to see in the first week of her Australia tour, when she sported a Dion Lee navy dress that emphasised her new curve.

