The Queen supported by royal family at Prince Philip's service of thanksgiving – best photos

The memorial was held at Westminster Abbey

Prince George and Princess Charlotte make surprise appearance at Prince Philip's memorial service
Nearly one year following the death of Prince Philip and his funeral that was held under pandemic restrictions, the Queen gathered her family for a service of thanksgiving to honour her late husband of 73 years.

The moving event was held on Tuesday morning and saw the monarch travel from her home in Windsor, accompanied in her car by Prince Andrew, to Westminster Abbey in London.

The Queen, who turns 96 next month, was supported by members of her family, including Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Kate, Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence, the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and their respective husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, as well as Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn were also in attendance, while royals from Europe and further afield flew in for the occasion.

See the photos from the service below…

WATCH: Prince George and Princess Charlotte make surprise appearance

Photo: © Rex
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were pictured arriving at Westminster Abbey with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, where they were greeted by the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster, who conducted Tuesday's service.

Photo: © Rex
Princess Charlotte held onto her mum Kate's hand. The Duchess was her typically elegant self in a polka dot dress and a wide-brimmed hat.

Photo: © Rex
George held onto his dad Prince William's hand.

Photo: © Rex
Princess Charlotte looked sweet in navy for the service.

Photo: © Rex
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie also attended with their respective husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank.

Photo: © Rex
Another look at Princess Beatrice's stunning outfit.

Photo: © Rex
Photo: © Rex
The elegant Countess of Wessex joined her husband Prince Edward and was accompanied by their two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Photo: © Rex
Lady Louise Windsor, 18, looked lovely in navy.

Photo: © Rex
The Duchess of Cornwall arrived with her husband Prince Charles.

READ: The special way Camilla honoured Prince Philip at memorial service

Photo: © Getty Images
Peter Phillips held hands with his daughters Isla and Savannah as they walked into the abbey.

READ: Why today was a bittersweet day for Isla Phillips

Photo: © Rex
Princess Anne, wearing green, was supported by her husband Sir Tim Laurence.

Photo: © Getty Images
Philip's close friend Penelope Knatchbull was spotted arriving at the abbey.

Photo: © Getty Images
Prime Minister Boris Johnson made an appearance at the service.

Photo: © Getty Images
European royals made up the congregation and were spotted arriving ahead of the 11:30am start.

They included King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, along with the king's mother, Princess Beatrix.

Photo: © Rex
King Felipe and Queen Letizia, looking chic in green, flew over from Spain.

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Albert of Monaco also attended, without his wife Princess Charlene, who remained at home and has been recovering from poor health.

Photo: © Rex
King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of the Belgians wore black for the event.

Photo: © Rex
King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden also attended.

Photo: © Getty Images
Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece was accompanied by his wife Crown Princess Marie-Chantal and his mother, Queen Anne-Marie.

Photo: © Alamy
Her Majesty appeared in good spirits for the event, which was a celebration of her husband's life and held to give thanks for Prince Philip's dedication to family, the nation, and the Commonwealth and in particular his contribution to public life.

The Queen, who had travelled to London by car with her son Prince Andrew, made the short walk from Poets' Corner to the Lantern in the abbey, and was escorted by the Dean of Westminster.

As the Queen made her entrance and the congregation sang Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer in accordance with Prince Philip's wishes, an emotional Princess Beatrice was spotted crying and hiding her face behind her programme.

Photo: © Alamy
She was heavily involved in the plans for Tuesday's service and it incorporated elements that were planned for Philip's funeral that were unable to go ahead last April due to the government's COVID restrictions at the time.

These included Gold Duke of Edinburgh's Award holders and members of the youth UK Cadet Force associations lining the steps of Westminster Abbey as guests arrived, as well as the congregation singing the rousing hymn Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer, and for the clergy from Windsor, Sandringham and Balmoral to play a special part in the service.

The event recognised the importance of Philip's legacy in creating opportunities for young people, promoting environmental stewardship and conservation, and supporting the armed forces. The 700 charitable organisations he supported throughout his life, as well as his eponymous The Duke of Edinburgh Award, will also feature prominently in the service.

Photo: © Alamy
Prayers were said for the Duke's "gifts of character; for his humour and resilience; his fortitude and devotion to duty" by the Chapels Royal's Sub-Dean, while "his energy and spirit of adventure" and "strength and constancy" was heralded by royal estates' clergy – known as the Queen's domestic chaplains.

The Dean of Westminster, The Very Reverend David Hoyle, described Philip in the bidding as "a man of rare ability and distinction, rightly honoured and celebrated, he ever directed our attention away from himself".

"Working at pace, with so many claims on his attention, he encouraged us to focus, as he was focussed, on the things that matter," he said. "His was a discipline and character that seized opportunity and overcame obstruction and difficulty. We recall, with affection and respect, the sustained offering of a long life lived fully."

The Dean of Windsor, The Right Reverend David Conner also delivered a seven-minute address.

Flowers in the church were in shades of patriotic red, white and blue, with larger arrangements featuring blue eryngium – known as sea holly – a nod to the Duke's career in the Royal Navy, and his lifelong affection for the sea.

There was also a sweet nod to his widow, the Queen, as the smaller posies included white dendrobium orchids, which appeared in Princess Elizabeth's wedding bouquet when she married Philip in 1947.

Photo: © Alamy
At the end of the service, Her Majesty made her way back to Windsor with Prince Andrew.

