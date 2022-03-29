The Queen supported by royal family at Prince Philip's service of thanksgiving – best photos

Prayers were said for the Duke's "gifts of character; for his humour and resilience; his fortitude and devotion to duty" by the Chapels Royal's Sub-Dean, while "his energy and spirit of adventure" and "strength and constancy" was heralded by royal estates' clergy – known as the Queen's domestic chaplains.
The Dean of Westminster, The Very Reverend David Hoyle, described Philip in the bidding as "a man of rare ability and distinction, rightly honoured and celebrated, he ever directed our attention away from himself".
"Working at pace, with so many claims on his attention, he encouraged us to focus, as he was focussed, on the things that matter," he said. "His was a discipline and character that seized opportunity and overcame obstruction and difficulty. We recall, with affection and respect, the sustained offering of a long life lived fully."
The Dean of Windsor, The Right Reverend David Conner also delivered a seven-minute address.
Flowers in the church were in shades of patriotic red, white and blue, with larger arrangements featuring blue eryngium – known as sea holly – a nod to the Duke's career in the Royal Navy, and his lifelong affection for the sea.
There was also a sweet nod to his widow, the Queen, as the smaller posies included white dendrobium orchids, which appeared in Princess Elizabeth's wedding bouquet when she married Philip in 1947.