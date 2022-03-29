Countess Sophie sports chic velvet as she celebrates Prince Philip's life

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Countess of Wessex has joined her husband Prince Edward, her mother-in-law the Queen and other members of the royal family to attend a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip on Tuesday morning.

Sophie was pictured at Westminster Abbey wearing a beautiful deep blue outfit, which was made up of a luxurious velvet coat with a silver brooch, a black hair accessory and matching heels. She finished off her look by styling her hair in a sleek updo and donning natural makeup that accentuated her features. Meanwhile, Prince Edward opted for a smart grey suit for the event, their 18-year-old daughter Lady Louise Windsor stepped out in blue like her mother, and 14-year-old son James, Viscount Severn wore a co-ordinating grey suit.

WATCH: Lady Louise and her family arrive at Prince Philip's Service of Thanksgiving

The special service gave thanks to the Duke of Edinburgh's dedication to family, nation and the Commonwealth. It also recognised the importance of his legacy in creating opportunities for young people, promoting environmental stewardship and conservation, and supporting the Armed Forces.

Prince Edward, Countess Sophie and their children were pictured arriving at Westminster Abbey

It included elements that had been originally planned for Philip's funeral, including Gold Award Holders from The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award step lining the entry routes into Westminster Abbey for the royal family.

Her Majesty the Queen was also joined by other members of her family, including Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, Prince William and Duchess Kate, Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Edward and Sophie were reportedly a great source of support and comfort to the Queen following the Duke of Edinburgh's death on 9 April 2021. The day after the news broke of his passing, she and her husband were pictured driving to Windsor Castle to be with Her Majesty.

Speaking about the Duke's passing, Sophie revealed that it was very peaceful. When she met with members of The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor congregation, she explained: "It was right for him. It was so gentle. It was just like somebody took him by the hand and off he went."

The service took place at Westminster Abbey

She continued: "Very, very peaceful and that's all you want for somebody isn't it? So, I think it's so much easier for the person that goes than the people that are left behind."

