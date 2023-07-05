Marks & Spencer has a great lookalike of Princess Kate's blue Alessandra Rich dress

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Marks & Spencer has a great lookalike of Kate Middleton’s blue Alessandra Rich dress
This M&S dress will be an instant sell-out

Princess Kate Alessandra Rich dress
Hollie Brotherton
Hollie BrothertonLifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer

The Princess of Wales and Alessandra Rich have become one of the most iconic fashion duos of the last few years, with Kate stepping out in countless pieces by the Italian designer.

Mostly sporting dresses in a polka dot print, the 41-year-old royal frequently recycles her favourites and was most recently pictured wearing one to celebrate 75 years of the NHS on Tuesday.

Kate wore an embellished polka dot Alessandra Rich dress in a stunning shade of Azure blue as she joined Prince William to put on a surprise tea party for NHS staff at a London hospital. It featured delicate pleating and was made from silk crepe de chine.

EMBARGOED 04/07 22.30: William and Kate chat with Bake Off finalist Alice Fevronia© Kensington Palace
William and Kate chat with Bake Off finalist Alice Fevronia

The mum-of-three previously wore the same dress to attend Wimbledon in summer 2022. Thanks to the Kate-effect it sold out almost instantly (and cost an eye-watering £1,595), but Marks & Spencer currently stocks a very similar piece for a fraction of the price.

Finery London - sold on the M&S website - has an elegant polka dot tea dress which falls to a midi length and comes in a beautiful bright shade of blue. Unlike Kate’s it has pearlescent buttons running down the centre front and a breezy split opening, but the timeless piece has an almost identical figure-skimming cut and softly puffed sleeves. It retails for £89 and is currently available in every size, from 6-22.

The Princess accessorised her dress with her Jimmy Choo Romy 85 Optic white leather stiletto heels - a style she’s been wearing on repeat recently. She completed the look with a pair of pearl drop earrings by Heavenly London, which you can shop on pre-order for just £90. It’s the same pair she wore to attend the official reopening of the National Portrait Gallery earlier this year.

For another similar piece at a slightly higher price point, LK Bennett just dropped a blue printed midi dress with short puff sleeves and a buckled waist belt. It’s available to shop for £299 in sizes 6-18.

The shirt dress is a signature style of the British brand, which is well-known as a favourite of the royals and has frequently been spotted on Princess Kate in the form of both dresses and accessories.

Shop our favourite polka dot dresses this summer...

  • Ralph Lauren polka dot dress

    Ralph Lauren Polka-Dot Georgette Dress

    This polka dot midi dress is by Ralph Lauren, one of Princess Kate's favourite brands. It features a fluid drape of crinkle georgette with a fit-and-flare design, sheer blouson sleeves and a high-low hem.

  • River Island polka dot dress

    River Island Black Polka Dot Midi Dress

    River Island's trending polka dot dress comes in the perfect tiered swishy cut for summer.

  • Phase Eight polka dot dress

    Phase Eight Polka Dot Tulle Dress

    We could see Princess Kate in Phase Eights’ royal-worthy polka dot midi dress. Like her most recent Alessandra Rich gown, it comes in a white colourway with a high neck and defined waist.

  • rixo polka dot dress

    Rixo Polka Dot Silk-Cut Dress

    For those more formal occasions, Rixo’s elegant ruffle-tiered silk gown is adorned with playful polka dots and features a low back.

  • reformation polka dot dress

    Reformation Bryson Polka Dot Dress

    Go retro in Reformation's polka dot Bryson dress. It features a romantic sweetheart neckline, fitted bodice and flowing skirt.

  • New Look polka dot dress

    New Look Polka Dot Ruffle Dress

    New Look has several gorgeous polka dot dresses. We love this one with its ruffles and split hem.

  • oasis polka dot dress

    Oasis Polka Dot Midi Dress

    This versatile satin halterneck midi dress from Oasis could be worn everywhere from winter weddings to summer soirées.

  • M&S polka dot dress

    M&S Satin Polka Dot Dress

    Marks & Spencer’s summer-ready satin polka dot midi dress is cut with a tie-front detail to cinch you in at the waist. 

  • Coast polka dot dress

    Hobbs Sandon Polka Dot Dress

    Hobbs’ sophisticated polka dot midi dress features a flattering cowl neck and very feminine flutter sleeves.

  • Mango polka dot dress

    Mango Polka Dot Midi Dress

    We love Mango's asymmetric polka dot dress for a statement piece for a wedding or holiday this summer. It's almost sold out on the website but you can still find it at John Lewis.

  • ASOS polka dot dress

    ASOS DESIGN Polka Dot Midi Dress

    Style this button-down daytime polka dot dress from ASOS with chunky sandals and oversized sunnies this summer.

  • Nobody's Child polka dot dress

    Nobody's Child Polka Dot Selena Dress

    A modern take on the polka dot dress, Nobody's Child's printed Selena midi dress is the perfect day to night piece.

