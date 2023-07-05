Marks & Spencer has a great lookalike of Princess Kate's blue Alessandra Rich dress

This M&S dress will be an instant sell-out

The Princess of Wales and Alessandra Rich have become one of the most iconic fashion duos of the last few years, with Kate stepping out in countless pieces by the Italian designer.

Mostly sporting dresses in a polka dot print, the 41-year-old royal frequently recycles her favourites and was most recently pictured wearing one to celebrate 75 years of the NHS on Tuesday.

Kate wore an embellished polka dot Alessandra Rich dress in a stunning shade of Azure blue as she joined Prince William to put on a surprise tea party for NHS staff at a London hospital. It featured delicate pleating and was made from silk crepe de chine.

© Kensington Palace William and Kate chat with Bake Off finalist Alice Fevronia

The mum-of-three previously wore the same dress to attend Wimbledon in summer 2022. Thanks to the Kate-effect it sold out almost instantly (and cost an eye-watering £1,595), but Marks & Spencer currently stocks a very similar piece for a fraction of the price.

Finery London - sold on the M&S website - has an elegant polka dot tea dress which falls to a midi length and comes in a beautiful bright shade of blue. Unlike Kate’s it has pearlescent buttons running down the centre front and a breezy split opening, but the timeless piece has an almost identical figure-skimming cut and softly puffed sleeves. It retails for £89 and is currently available in every size, from 6-22.

The Princess accessorised her dress with her Jimmy Choo Romy 85 Optic white leather stiletto heels - a style she’s been wearing on repeat recently. She completed the look with a pair of pearl drop earrings by Heavenly London, which you can shop on pre-order for just £90. It’s the same pair she wore to attend the official reopening of the National Portrait Gallery earlier this year.

For another similar piece at a slightly higher price point, LK Bennett just dropped a blue printed midi dress with short puff sleeves and a buckled waist belt. It’s available to shop for £299 in sizes 6-18.

The shirt dress is a signature style of the British brand, which is well-known as a favourite of the royals and has frequently been spotted on Princess Kate in the form of both dresses and accessories.

Shop our favourite polka dot dresses this summer...