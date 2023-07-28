I shop for a living and these are the 10 best deals in the Nordstrom Anniversary sale

I've searched through thousands of Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 deals and these are the beauty, fashion and home buys I think you'll love

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is one of my favorite sale events of the year, and I've gone through thousands of deals to pick the best so you don't have to!

Here's what to shop right NOW before the sale ends on August 6 - including some of the best deals in fashion, beauty, designer style, menswear and homeware.

I've created an edit of my favorites – everything from Barbie-inspired pieces to 33% off the trending throw blanket brand loved by stars from Oprah to Sarah Jessica Parker.

How I picked the best deals in the 2023 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

After three years on the HELLO! Online shopping team and over a decade writing about fashion – celebrity and otherwise – I have a pretty good eye not only for what's trending, but also what our readers are looking to add to their wardrobes. (And as a Washington State native, I've grown up with Nordstrom as one of my dream department stores!)

I've combed through endless Nordstrom Anniversary sale deals to find picks that are the best, most popular and trustworthy brands with top discounts, whether a timeless designer find, luxury beauty buy for less or a homeware must-have that is always a top seller.

If you keep scrolling, you'll find everything from handbags to homeware as I give you an idea of not only what's on sale but also the best deals I think you should take advantage of.

And if you don't agree with my picks, feel free to browse the entire sale. From my experience I guarantee you'll find at least one deal that tempts you...

What fashion brands are in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

Summer's most highly-awaited sale features incredible styles from top brands and customer favorites like Adidas, DKNY, Farm Rio, Good American, Nike, UGG, Sweaty Betty, Sam Edelman, Madewell and Levi's.

I'm looking ahead to fall and this Avec Les Filles genuine leather jacket, which comes in a gorgeous saddle brown, too, is $150 off - the perfect layering piece.

Dresses are one of my favorite things to shop at Nordy's - and there are some great looks that will take you right into fall. This AllSaints slip dress can be worn all summer, and then layered with a t-shirt underneath or a sweater on top, plus tights and boots for the perfect transitional look for fall.

Jewelry is always an irresistible treat - these turquoise Madewell earrings aren't just gorgeous, but they're also just $19.99.

You won't be able to resist the more than 400 covetable women's shoe styles in the sale - like these pink pumps by Sam Edelman so you can channel your inner Barbie for nearly 40% off. The timeless d'Orsay shoes also come in five other colors.

And don't worry, the guys aren't left out! There are some seriously great buys for men, from casual summer styles to deals on brands like Barbour, BOSS, Burberry and more. This BOSS short sleeved shirt has a modern print for an instant wardrobe update.

Which beauty brands are in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

Beauty lovers rejoice because there are plenty of beauty exclusives, including gift sets and jumbo sizes that are exclusive too.

Grab your perennial favorites and new-in products from top beauty brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills, GHD, Charlotte Tilbury, MAC, La Mer, Dyson and Kiehl’s. This top-rated anti-wrinkle cream by Kate Somerville, the luxury beauty brand which has fans like Demi Moore, Kate Hudson and Meghan Markle, is 50% off.



Hair tools from Dyson and GHD have some amazing discounts, so if you've been hoping to upgrade, now is your chance. This GHD smart styler has 'predictive technology' which means it detects your hair thickness and adjusts power accordingly.

Which bag brands are in the Nordstrom Anniversary sale?

If you're anything like me, you can never have too many purses!

And Nordstrom's Anniversary sale has everything from clutches to totes and backpacks (and everything in between!) from brands like Coach, Kate Spade and Marc Jacobs. My pick? The classic Longchamp LePliage tote that folds up to be stowed away when you're not using it. It's one of Nordstrom's most popular and even Princess Kate is a fan!



What home brands are in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

In the Home department, there are brands like Nordstrom's own home line, plus Vitamix, Le Creuset, Hydroflask, Jo Malone, NEST New York and more.

You'll find everything you could possibly need to level up your home, whether fresh new bedding or kitchen tool upgrades. This set of pans by trusted brand Viking is on my wish list.

I also found a great deal on Cozy Chic throw blankets – everyone from Oprah to Sarah Jessica Parker are said to be fans.

The best deals go fast so make sure to shop your faves before they sell out!

When are the start and end dates for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023?

The one-of-a-kind Anniversary Sale offers discounts on brand-new arrivals from the best brands for women, men, children, and the home for a limited time.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale preview started on July 17, although the Early Deals started a little bit beforehand, giving us all a glimpse of the deals in the sale to save to our wish lists.

Early access to the full sale for The Nordy Club Icon card members kicked off the event on July 11, and access for Ambassador and Influencer card members started on July 12 and 13 respectively.

On July 17, the Nordstrom Anniversary sale opened up to everyone - with deals lasting until the end of the sale on August 7.

