Holly Willoughby has found the perfect raffia handbag for summer – and Princess Kate would approve

Holly is channelling royalty with her new Aspinal of London handbag

Holly Willoughby looked radiant as she soaked up the sun in Portgual on Friday – but our eyes were focused on her incredible new arm candy.

In pictures from the Daily Mail, the This Morning host looked stunning in a pastel yellow midi dress with ruffled detailing during her holiday shopping trip, which she teamed with a pair of sandals and oversized black sunglasses. Holly perfectly completed the look with her Aspinal of London Mayfair bag, featuring a raffia design that's just perfect for summer.

Aspinal is a known favourite brand of the royals, and Princess Kate, Zara Tindall and Queen Camilla all have several styles in their collections.

The reimagined version for summer, Holly's Midi Mayfair bag features a raffia finish, with a brown leather trim and matching shoulder strap.

Raffia bags are a timeless trend that returns every summer, and we recommend teaming the look with a white floaty dress and sneakers for a pretty summer style, or opt for denim jeans and a white t-shirt for an effortless daywear ensemble.

© Getty The Princess of Wales wore her black Midi Mayfair bag during her trip to Copenhagen in February 2022

The Midi Mayfair style is also favoured by the Princess of Wales, who has the popular style in several colours, including black and lilac.

The royal has been spotted on countless occasions wearing her Aspinal arm candy, most recently during her visit to Copenhagen in 2022. The 41-year-old looked so stylish in a red tweed blazer, which she teamed with a pair of black trousers and matching heels.

© Getty Holly wore the discontinued Hat Box Bag in to the Tric Awards in 2022

It's not the first time that Holly has been seen wearing Aspinal on her arm either. The mother-of-three gave us major Barbiecore vibes when she styled her pink Emilia Wickstead dress with the brand's crocodile print Hat Box Bag to the Tric Awards in 2022.

