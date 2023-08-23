Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Back to school essentials on sale on Amazon: everything you need for a cut price
Get your back-to-school shopping done - and save £££ while you’re at it

Back to school supplies you can buy on Amazon
Katherine Robinson
Katherine RobinsonSenior Lifestyle Editor

Hard to believe summer is coming to an end… Before we know it, the kids will be back at school - do you have everything ready? Fret not, you can pick up everything you need on Amazon.

I tell you this both as a mum-of-two and as someone who shops Amazon for a living. It’s so convenient having everything you could possibly need in one place - and there are some great deals that can save you a pretty penny.

To save you even more time, I’ve picked out the best deals below. You can also visit Amazon’s dedicated Back To School Hub to see everything all in one place.

Why you should trust me

Aside from the fact that I’ve been an expert professional shopper for HELLO! Online for over three years now (specialising in Amazon), I’m a mum-of-two myself, and I’ve been doing ‘back to school’ for the last seven years. Trust me, when it comes to back-to-school supply shopping, I’m an expert!

The best Amazon back-to-school deals to shop now

  • Jansport backpack - 47% off

    Jansport large student backpack on Amazon

    Jansport large student backpack

    Editor’s note: “Jansport is a brand that we’ve used for years. Plenty of room for all the essentials and this is a durable well-made backpack that will last years. It’s available in loads of different colours to suit all tastes.”

    Jansport’s big student rucksack features two large main compartments and a fully padded back panel. It’s big enough to fit a 15-inch laptop so a good one for older students too. It also has a bottle compartment and a front utility pocket with organiser and has comfy ergonomic S-curve shoulder straps.

  • Casio calculator - 30% off

    CASIO FX-991EX Advanced Engineering/Scientific Calculator on Amazon

    CASIO FX-991EX Advanced Engineering/Scientific Calculator

    Editors note: “Secondary school children need a good calculator and this one is great. Casio is a brand I’ve used since my school days and this model has over 8k positive reviews and a 4.7 five-star rating - which just shows how much of a hit it is with shoppers. It’s a good sale price too, which is a massive thumbs up.”

    This Casio model is the UK’s best-selling Advanced Scientific calculator. It’s especially recommended for Advanced GCSE, A/AS level and Highers. It features a large and clear Natural Textbook Display (Natural-V.P.A.M.), which shows mathematical expressions as they appear in textbooks. It has  552 mathematical functions and is solar-powered with a battery backup.

  • Oxford maths set - 58% off

    Helix Oxford Maths Set with Storage Tin

    Helix Oxford Maths Set with Storage Tin

    Editors note: “Another essential for secondary school - and great that it comes with its own little tin to keep it organised and safe. This one has over 11k positive reviews so it’s a popular choice. I had a very similar set back in the day when I was in school and the stencil set got plenty of use for putting names on textbooks.”

    The set contains: a metal self-centring compass and a 9cm pencil, a pencil sharpener, an eraser, 15cm/6" ruler, 45° & 60° set squares, a 180° protractor, a 10mm lettering stencil and a timetable.

  • Ink pen set - 40% off

    Paper Mate & Sharpie Pens Set on Amazon

    Paper Mate & Sharpie Pens Set

    Editors note: “You can honestly never have enough pens and this set has more than enough. Buying all these separately would really add up so this discounted pack is a great buy.”

    You get 23 pens in total. 8 x Paper Mate 045 Ballpoint Pens (black ink); 4 x Paper Mate InkJoy 100ST Ballpoint Pens (black, blue, red, green ink); 1 x Paper Mate InkJoy Quatro 4-Colour Retractable Pen (black, blue, red, green ink); 4 x Sharpie S-Note Marker Pens (Papaya, Lemonade, Sea Green and Periwinkle); 5 x Paper Mate Artio Mechanical Pencils (60mm of 0.7mm 2B lead); 1 x Paper Mate Correction Tape (5mm x 6m)

  • Grafite pencil set - 68% off

    STAEDTLER Noris School Graphite Pencils on Amazon

    STAEDTLER Noris School Graphite Pencils

    Editors note: “Staedtler pencils are the absolute best - I used these at school myself and my kids use them too. I much prefer these to the ones that come with erasers on the end, which just end up looking raggy and worn out after a few weeks - that little rubber is good for nothing, and in my son's case, ends up getting chewed! These last much longer.”

    Made from upcycled wood, this five-pack contains grafite pencils of assorted degrees - 2B, B, HB, H, and 2H.

  • Pencil case - 44% off

    Cicimelon large capacity pencil case

    Cicimelon large capacity pencil case

    Editors note: “The thing to know about pencil cases is that no matter the size, kids will always fill them to bursting. So you want to find one that’s not too small, but that won’t add an extra kilo to their school bag. This one by Cicimelon strikes the right balance, it’s available in several different colours and has an impressive 15k positive reviews and counting on Amazon.”

    This three-compartment, zip-closure pencil case is made of sturdy water-resistant canvas and measures 27.44 x 13.99 x 3.83 cm. It weights just 100g empty.

  • Kickers unisex school shoes - 38% off

    Kickers Kid's Unisex Kick Hi Classic Ankle Boots on Amazon

    Kickers Kid's Unisex Kick Hi Classic Ankle Boots

    Editors note: “Both my two love their Kickers and it’s brand I even wore in school. They’re durable, comfortable and never really seem to go out of fashion - they tick all boxes basically!”

    Featuring cushioned footbeds and padded heel collars to keep feet comfy, these durable lace-up shoes are a great choice for back-to-school for both boys and girls. They’re available in matt black, patent leather and vegan.

  • Lunch box - 12% off

    Sistema Bento Box to Go with Fruit/Yogurt Pot on Amazon

    Sistema Bento Box to Go with Fruit/Yogurt Pot

    Editors note: “My two kids have school lunches, but friends of mine with kids in the packed lunch crew love this lunch box as it has a special slot for sandwiches, to avoid them getting squashed. It’s also the number one seller in the Bento Box category at Amazon, so it’s a safe bet.”

    Leak proof and dishwasher safe, this lunch box from brand Sistema also includes a fruit / yoghut pot. It’s made from Phthalate and BPA free plastics, and it’s size is 27.4 x 17.7 x 8cm

  • Water bottle - 18% off

    Contigo Gizmo Flip Autospout Kids Water Bottle with Flip Straw

    Contigo Gizmo Flip Autospout Kids Water Bottle with Flip Straw

    Editor’s note: “Once you’ve tried Contigo you’ll never buy another water bottle brand. Or that was our experience anyway! The size is perfect, they aren’t too heavy and they’re super durable - which is great if they get dropped multiple times a day. This is a perfect bottle of choice for younger / primary school age children. I'd look elsewhere in the range if they’re a little older.”

    With a capacity of 420ml, this washable, reusable water bottle is great at preventing spills and leaks and is available in variet of different designs. The mouthpiece flip straw means it’s 100% waterproof, even if the bottle is open.

