JLo's glam sunglasses look designer but they're so affordable

Jennifer Lopez's glam sunglasses look designer but they're only $69
JLo wore the $69 (£56) retro shades while out and about in Los Angeles

Karen Silas
Karen SilasSenior Lifestyle Editor

Jennifer Lopez’s collection of sunglasses is so impressive - and we’re always glad to see when she wears a more accessible brand. 

When it comes to chic sunglasses, JLo doesn’t miss - no matter what the price tag, they always look expensive.

And the Shotgun Wedding star proved our point when she stepped out wearing a pair of $69 (£56) sunglasses by Le Specs.

The oversized ‘The Thirst’ sunglasses are a trendy D-Frame style with scratch-resistant 1980s-inspired tonal gradient lenses that are so chic.

Of course, Jen’s not the only celebrity fan of the affordable sunglasses brand. 

Meghan Markle famously has numerous pairs, while Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Justin Bieber, Madonna and Olivia Rodrigo have also been spotted wearing Le Specs shades. (Olivia rocked the 1990s-inspired ‘Outta Love’ style, available on Amazon or Le Specs, if you’re keeping track.)

We took note of Mrs Affleck’s accessories, meanwhile, when she was photographed out and about in Los Angeles. 

To accessorize her A.L.C. blazer, blouse and jeans, the Hustlers star wore at least $15,000 worth of her favorite Azlee jewelry, and carried a luxe Birkin bag, too. 

If you ever needed evidence that high-low dressing really works, JLo’s the ultimate example, completing the look with the affordable, glamorous shades – the icing on the cake.

The star even shared a candid pair of selfies wearing the blazer look on Instagram, captioning the snaps: “Still got me looking like the baddest…”

We have to agree!

Le Specs celebrity faves: Meghan Markle edition

The reasonably-priced sunglasses brand landed on many a budget-conscious fashionista's radar when Meghan Markle wore a pair for her New York City baby shower. If you loved that look, check out all of the Duchess-approved models...

    Meghan's Wimbledon sunglasses

    Le Specs Bandwagon sunglasses

    Fans say...

    “This is my third pair in the Bandwagon style, I love them. The frames are a great shape and go with everything. Love the polarised ones for days out on the water. Very lightweight and durable sunnies.”

    The trendy round sunglasses that Meghan Markle wore to Wimbledon come in six colours and have a 4.9-star rating.

    Meghan's baby shower sunglasses

    Meghan Markle wears Le Specs Air Heart cat eye sunglasses to her New York City baby shower

    Le Specs Air Heart sunglasses

    Fans say...

    “My favorite sunglasses! I recently purchased these sunglasses in black and I’m very happy with the purchase. The frame is very chic and stylish. The sunglasses go with everything whether I wear jeans and a t-shirt or a fancy dress. These will be one of my frequent wears for sure!”

    If you want to look like a movie star, like Duchess Meghan did when she stepped out during her glamorous baby shower weekend in NYC, the Air Hearts – which come in nine different colours! – are the shades for you. The oversized cat eye sunnies, also loved by Olivia Palermo, give Audrey Hepburn vibes.

    Duchess Meghan's out and about in Beverly Hills sunglasses

    Le Specs Le Danzing sunglasses

    Fans say...

    “So nice I bought them twice. I love the look of these glasses, no annoying nose toggles to get stuck in your hair, the metal arms make them look classy, they can be dressed up or down either way they make a look! I love them so much, I lost them on a trip recent and nearly cried when I didn’t find them at Nordstrom again. When I found them straight from the website I nearly ordered two pairs!”

    Meghan wore these classic shades when she stepped out with husband Prince Harry in Beverly Hills after making the move to California. The Le Danzings are described by Le Specs as "a contemporary twist on the classic round".

