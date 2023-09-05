JLo's glam sunglasses look designer but they're so affordable

JLo wore the $69 (£56) retro shades while out and about in Los Angeles

Jennifer Lopez’s collection of sunglasses is so impressive - and we’re always glad to see when she wears a more accessible brand.

When it comes to chic sunglasses, JLo doesn’t miss - no matter what the price tag, they always look expensive.

And the Shotgun Wedding star proved our point when she stepped out wearing a pair of $69 (£56) sunglasses by Le Specs.

© MEGA Jennifer teamed her affordable shades with a luxury Birkin bag

The oversized ‘The Thirst’ sunglasses are a trendy D-Frame style with scratch-resistant 1980s-inspired tonal gradient lenses that are so chic.

Of course, Jen’s not the only celebrity fan of the affordable sunglasses brand.

Meghan Markle famously has numerous pairs, while Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Justin Bieber, Madonna and Olivia Rodrigo have also been spotted wearing Le Specs shades. (Olivia rocked the 1990s-inspired ‘Outta Love’ style, available on Amazon or Le Specs, if you’re keeping track.)

We took note of Mrs Affleck’s accessories, meanwhile, when she was photographed out and about in Los Angeles.

To accessorize her A.L.C. blazer, blouse and jeans, the Hustlers star wore at least $15,000 worth of her favorite Azlee jewelry, and carried a luxe Birkin bag, too.

If you ever needed evidence that high-low dressing really works, JLo’s the ultimate example, completing the look with the affordable, glamorous shades – the icing on the cake.

The star even shared a candid pair of selfies wearing the blazer look on Instagram, captioning the snaps: “Still got me looking like the baddest…”

We have to agree!

Le Specs celebrity faves: Meghan Markle edition

The reasonably-priced sunglasses brand landed on many a budget-conscious fashionista's radar when Meghan Markle wore a pair for her New York City baby shower. If you loved that look, check out all of the Duchess-approved models...