Shoppers swear by this weighted blanket for a great night's sleep - it's 60% off right now at Amazon

Struggling to get a good night's sleep? Weighted blankets have become a popular option for those looking to improve their rest time, as the heavy structure is designed to soothe stress levels and help insomnia sufferers.

Weighted blankets can often set you back around £50 to £100 - and now more so than ever we're looking to save our pennies where we can. Thankfully, we've found a top-rated blanket for less than £21, and it's received thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon. It's currently 60% off in the sale, reduced from 51.99 to £20.99 which is a tidy saving of £30. It's really rare to see a discount like this, so it's well worth taking advantage.

Brentford's Weighted Blanket

The blanket has received glowing reviews on Amazon, racking up just under 18,000 five-star ratings. One satisfied customer wrote: "I bought this weighted blanket a year ago and it is possibly the best purchase I have ever made. It’s really grounding with my anxiety, and just generally very comforting after a long day. I can’t recommend this enough. It’s perfect."

Another added: "Can't believe I waited so long. Love, love, LOVE this blanket! I suffer from anxiety and nightmares and put off getting one for so long purely because of prices. I shouldn’t have! It’s been a worthwhile investment. My first night's sleep with it was the quietest and most relaxed I had been in almost 5 years. It’s super soft to touch and there’s no itchy tags."

The benefits of using a weighted blanket are immense. They help calm anxiety and help with getting a good night's sleep

Our Senior Lifestyle Editor Katherine Robinson - who has been shopping Amazon professionally for the past three years for HELLO! Online - gives this deal the thumbs up. "This is a no-brainer," she says. "I have a weighted blanket - I just can't sleep without one (that and my white noise machine, but that's another story) they really are the best for getting to sleep fast and staying asleep. Though I haven't personally tried this blanket the reviews are all excellent and it has an impressive 4.6 out of five star rating at Amazon. I might just have to add to basket!"

It's not just us who wax lyrical about the power of the weighted blanket, if you've watched Steve Martin's character on the hit TV show Only Murders In The Building you'll know they're a must-have for a good sleep.