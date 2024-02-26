Jennifer Lopez's most romantic sunglasses are on sale and they're so affordable

If you ever needed evidence that high-low dressing really works, Jennifer Lopez is the ultimate inspiration, combining designer looks with affordable pieces, which are often, ironically, the most tempting icing on the cake.

JLo’s affordable collection of affordable sunglasses is pretty impressive and one of her fave low-cost styles just happens to be on sale right now: Le Specs’ ‘The Thirst’ shades in rose quartz - regularly priced $69 (and £56 in the UK) - which are currently 30% off. You can also shop the full Le Specs sale for up to 70% off selected styles.

Like the Hustlers star, Gigi Hadid, and Meghan Markle, who famously has numerous pairs - I’m also a big fan of Le Specs, because they’re so well made, very glamorous and always on trend. I mean, come on – they're sitting in JLo's collection along with her luxury go-tos like Emmanuelle Khanh's $800 Mondello sunglasses and Valentino's $860 V-Light Rockstud Titanium Square shades.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin JLo rocked workout wear with her Le Specs sunglasses and a Gucci bag in September 2023

As Mrs Affleck releases her documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told on February 27 – the follow up to the mind-blowing film This is Me Now… a Love Story, also on Prime Video – it seems like the theme of Jennifer Lopez’s 2024 is romance. So it’s no wonder that she most recently wore these pretty pink shades (which have a pretty passionate tongue-in-cheek name!) while in romantic Paris a few weeks ago.

The look is a trendy D-Frame style with scratch-resistant 1980s-inspired tonal gradient lenses that are so chic and go with both casual and more dressed up outfits.

I have two pairs of my own (the 'Hollywood Blvd' movie star sunnies and the mirrored ‘Hermosa’ style, both sold out and no longer available) and I don’t know if I can resist adding the glam oversized ‘The Thirst’ sunglasses to basket.

© MEGA Jennifer teamed her affordable shades with a luxury Birkin bag

I can tell you from the four times I’ve spotted the icon wearing these vintage-look sunglasses that she's the perfect styling inspo for the look.

The Shotgun Wedding star teamed her affordable sunglasses with a simple white button down and jeans for an ice cream date with her child Emme; with a pink dress for lunch in Paris; with leggings plus a Gucci carryall on her way to a workout; and out and about in LA wearing at least $15,000 worth of her favorite Azlee jewelry, and a luxe Birkin bag, too. Swoon. It’s the dream hi-low fashion combo.

Jennifer’s closet is so impressive - and we’re always glad to see when she wears a more accessible brand. In fact, she has also been wearing Le Specs 'Drizzle' sunglasses on repeat this year. While JLo's tortoiseshell color is sold out everywhere, I did track down the unisex sunglasses in black on sale!

When it comes to chic sunglasses, she really doesn’t miss - no matter what the price tag, they always look expensive.

Of course, Jen’s not the only celebrity fan of the affordable sunglasses brand. Along with Gigi and Duchess Meghan (who famously has numerous pairs), Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Justin Bieber, Madonna and Olivia Rodrigo have also been spotted wearing Le Specs shades.