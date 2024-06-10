Lucy Meck's yellow fairytale dress is straight from Princess Kate's playbook - here's how to shop it

Remember when Princess Kate wore her red sequin Needle & Thread sequin gown in 2020 (and again in 2022)? She really was the belle of the ball (as she usually is!) and the dress instantly sold out - but after that, Needle & Thread was put firmly on the map for chic embellished occasion wear.

Years later, Needle & Thread has graced many red carpets with A-list stars choosing to sparkle for movie premieres and launches. This weekend, however, I spotted Lucy Mecklenburgh wearing one of the newest dresses in the summer collection while on holiday celebrating her fiance's 40th birthday in Portugal.

This might be an understatement - but she looked absolutely phenomenal in the yellow one-shouldered gown.

© Instagram Celebrating the birthday boy! Lucy Meck shimmered in yellow sequins to celebrate her love's 40th birthday

The Raindrop One Shoulder Ankle Gown comes in four different colours but Lucy opted for Sunflower Yellow and it's giving… Belle from Beauty and The Beast (in a good way!). FYI, yellow dresses have been on our radar this summer and we've even got a roundup of our absolute favourite bright yellow dresses.

This gown is beautifully adorned with an enchanting sequin artwork made up of delicate shimmering polka dot sequins (designed like glistening raindrops).

The 32-year-old influencer and former TV star styled the off-the-shoulder dress with gold accessories (a New Look clutch bag we spy, too!) and a pared back beauty look of a brown smokey eye and a classic nude lip - so far very regal.

Sharing a video with her 1.7M followers, Lucy twirled and you can see the intricate details in the skirt which is made from layers of frothy tulle and statement frill details.

© Instagram Twirling for the camera! This dress is a real showstopper

The website states that the gown is "perfect for an upcoming special event" and I couldn't agree more.

I have never worn a bright yellow maxi dress before but now it's firmly on my wish list. I've not been lucky enough to wear one of the brand's embellished evening dresses but I know as soon as I try one I'll fall in love with it because they're just too pretty for words. If you ever want to feel like a Disney princess, this is the brand you need to look into - and it's royal approved.

© Getty Images Princess Kate twinkling in Needle & Thread during a reception to mark the UK-Africa Investment Summit at Buckingham Palace

Lucy's exact dress is still in stock and goes up to a size 18 and it's described on the website as being true to size.

© Instagram Lucy kept her hair fuss-free and natural looking

At £600, this could be considered quite the splurge but if you have a special occasion in the diary, it might be worth it (and one that you can wear every summer!). If you're looking for an embellished gown at a cheaper price point, I've found a couple of gorgeous frocks.

This Coast maxi dress is pretty stunning, and you can save 20% right now. I also adore this ASOS lemon embellished maxi dress which has a huge 60% saving.