Marks & Spencer's viral £19.50 dressy top has got the fashionista seal of approval

I’m officially in my jeans and a nice top era – I’m not sure I ever left it. It’s the one going out combination I fall back on time and time again, because I feel like ‘me’. But finding tops that are dressy without being sequinned, sparkled or cut-out isn’t easy, which is why I jumped on this viral M&S top as soon as it came back in stock.

I first caught sight of Marks & Spencer’s one-shoulder top on fashion influencers We Are Twinset, who modelled the top in both its iterations on their Instagram. Available in black and white, they showcased how this £19.50 top needs a space in everyone’s wardrobes.

© Instagram/We Are Twinset Philippa and Sarah, of We Are Twinset, wearing the viral M&S top

The Instagram stars captioned the post with: “Nothing better than a tee & denim outfit but this one shoulder tee is chef's kiss” and I couldn’t agree more. Philippa, one half of the duo, wore the white version with longline Bermuda denim shorts and a pair of black flat sandals while Sarah tucked the black top into wide-leg jeans with white leather flats.

The comments on their post speak for themselves, with their followers calling it “so chic” and “the perfect top”.

I also spotted Rachel Stevens wearing the top in black, teaming it with jeans too. I love how Rachel slicked her hair into a bun and added simple jewellery to keep the whole laidback luxe look of the top going.

© Instagram/Rachel Stevens Rachel Stevens models the M&S top on Instagram

Called the 'Pure Cotton One Shoulder Top', I love how M&S have reimagined a dressier one-shoulder style in pure cotton, making it lightweight and ideal for balmy summer evenings. With its asymmetric fit, it's great for showing off shoulders and a slither of skin while still covering-up.

It's casual enough to wear for a daytime lunch with friends or drinks in the sun, and can be smartened up with heels. This is the sort of top I love, as it really does dress up jeans without looking like you've made too much of an effort.



Tuck it into jeans or shorts, or even a pair of wide-leg, flowy printed trousers for holiday vibes. It's tran-seasonal, too, and so classic it'll never look out of style if you keep your accessories worn with it on trend. Or, keep it simple with classic jewellery - that's my favourite addition with this top.

Right now, the top is in stock in varying sizes from 6-24 in both colours, but as its one of Marks & Spencer's trending items, you might find it's out of stock in your size. Keep checking back as it is in and out of stock continuously, or check your local M&S store.