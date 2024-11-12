H&M's 2024 jewellery advent calendar is sure to sell out - here's why I snapped one up

I’ve been patiently waiting for the 2024 version of H&M’s jewellery advent calendar to go on sale. This week, finally it dropped, and you can bet I snapped one up quick smart!

Full disclosure, I got one for my jewellery-mad daughter, but I’m honestly tempted to get one for myself too. As far as jewellery advent calendars go, you’d be hard-pressed to find one that’s better value than this.

It retails for £22.99 / $29.99 and contains 24 pieces of cute gold, silver and black jewellery. So, if you do the maths, it means that you’re getting each item for either less than a pound or $1.25.

What’s inside? There’s a selection of gold and silver coloured and black necklaces, rings, bracelets and earrings. The quality is decent for the amount you pay - but obviously you’re not getting real gold or silver for this price, or even gold or silver plated jewellery. The materials listed in the product description are metal, plastic and glass.

Which metals exactly are used? There’s recycled zinc and steel, so bear in mind that anyone with allergies to these metals may react to the jewellery. You should keep that in mind before ordering…

I think this is particularly a good advent calendar for a teen or tween girl - but I would go as far to say that adults will love it too.

At the time of writing, there were only a couple of reviews on the website, but bear in mind this is a freshly launched product. For what it’s worth, both the reviewers left five stars. Says the first: “Very good value! The jewellery looks nice although obviously, I haven't opened it yet!” The other shopper, meanwhile, writes: “Great idea. And some really nice pieces in it.”

Last year’s edition of the calendar was a favourite amongst HELLO! readers and it sold out pretty quickly, so don’t hang about if you’re tempted. Oh, and bear in mind that it’s only available online - so you need to either shop it from the H&M website or through the app.