Always dreamed of an AllSaints leather jacket? They've got 30% off for Black Friday

AllSaints is always top of my list to shop during Black Friday. Their leather jackets, boots and dresses are some of the freshest in this shopping space and the AllSaints Black Friday deals are always some of the best. And for 2024, they've not disappointed as there's 30% off everything during Cyber Week.

Making their iconic leather jackets significantly more affordable for the Black Friday period, it's not just a wardrobe staple jacket that I'll be shopping from AllSaints. I'm a big fan of their knitwear, which spans from the quiet luxury end of style to bolder, patterned pieces as well as the AllSaints skirts, which always touch on the trends and have been reimagined with an edge - think midi skirts with asymmetric hems, leather pleated maxi skirts and flippy sequin mini skirts.

Of course, AllSaints and leather are an iconic duo so don't sleep on treating yourself to something of that ilk. Leather jackets aside, the AllSaints leather trousers, skirts and bags are worth a second look along with their leather footwear. Every piece is crafted from premium soft leather, using the highest quality materials so they last. These are the sort of wardrobe pieces you'll pull out time and time again.

When does the AllSaints Black Friday sale start?

The AllSaints Black Friday deals are live now, and will end on December 3. The 30% off discount is applied automatically, so no need to add a code at checkout.

What to expect in the AllSaints Black Friday sale?

Expect 30% off every single AllSaints category, including womenswear, footwear, menswear and accessories, across basics, tailoring, partywear and everything else in-between.

What to buy in the AllSaints Black Friday sale

Lorel Shearling Flying Jacket £629.30 (save 30%) This cropped shearling jacket is a classic with a twist, with shearling, cosy trim, a relaxed fit and metal hardware. It's an ideal mash up between a leather jacket and shearling coat, offering the best of both within one easy to wear jacket.



Saige Straight Fit Leather Trousers £237.30 (save 30%) A pair of leather trousers is always a good idea, and AllSaints' Saige leather trousers are cut to a straight fit, for a new way to wear leather. Dress them up with heels or down with sneakers.

Clyde Fair Isle Jumper £118.30 (save 30%) This is the time for a fair isle jumper to shine, and I love the soft, brushed finish of this AllSaints knit. Shaped to a slouchy silhouette with a funnel neck and long sleeves, this is a traditional winter sweater with a twist, with a yellow and muted jacquard pattern splashed across the chest.



Hanna Mesh Animal Print Maxi Dress £97.30 (save 30%) This 90s style dress is a great choice for anti-sequin types, shaped to a midi length, with a funnel neck and long sleeves. It's an easy-to-wear silhouette in a soft mesh material, ideal for layering over or partying the night away in.



Balfern Leather Biker Jacket £237.30 (save 30%) When I think of a classic leather jacket, it's this, AllSaints' Balfern Leather Jacket. The motorcycle style is a classic shape, made from butter-soft leather and with a waist belt and metal hardware.





Half Moon Leather Crossbody Bag £111.30 (save 30%) Crafted from leather and shaped to a compact crescent silhouette, this half moon crossbody bag has plenty of space on the inside for all your essentials. The adjustable strap means you can wear it to suit your style, and there's a black version too.



Spark 2-in-1 Pleated Maxi Dress £181.30 (save 30%) This maxi dress offers more bang for your buck with two dresses in one. The Spark Dress features a pleated maxi-length slip dress with adjustable straps, along with a soft merino grey jumper that's ideal for wearing on top.



