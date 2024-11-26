Always dreamed of an AllSaints leather jacket? They've got 30% off for Black Friday

AllSaints is always top of my list to shop during Black Friday. Their leather jackets, boots and dresses are some of the freshest in this shopping space and the AllSaints Black Friday deals are always some of the best. And for 2024, they've not disappointed as there's 30% off everything during Cyber Week.
Making their iconic leather jackets significantly more affordable for the Black Friday period, it's not just a wardrobe staple jacket that I'll be shopping from AllSaints. I'm a big fan of their knitwear, which spans from the quiet luxury end of style to bolder, patterned pieces as well as the AllSaints skirts, which always touch on the trends and have been reimagined with an edge - think midi skirts with asymmetric hems, leather pleated maxi skirts and flippy sequin mini skirts.
- The leather jacket - Lorel Shearling Flying Jacket, £629.30
- The leather trousers - Saige Straight Fit Leather Trousers, £237.30
- The knitwear - Clyde Fair Isle Jumper, £118.30
- The leather ankle boots - Hallie Leather Ankle Boots, £139.30
- The dress - 2 in 1 Pleated Maxi Dress, £181.30
Of course, AllSaints and leather are an iconic duo so don't sleep on treating yourself to something of that ilk. Leather jackets aside, the AllSaints leather trousers, skirts and bags are worth a second look along with their leather footwear. Every piece is crafted from premium soft leather, using the highest quality materials so they last. These are the sort of wardrobe pieces you'll pull out time and time again.
When does the AllSaints Black Friday sale start?
The AllSaints Black Friday deals are live now, and will end on December 3. The 30% off discount is applied automatically, so no need to add a code at checkout.
What to expect in the AllSaints Black Friday sale?
Expect 30% off every single AllSaints category, including womenswear, footwear, menswear and accessories, across basics, tailoring, partywear and everything else in-between.
What to buy in the AllSaints Black Friday sale
