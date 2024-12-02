I spotted Duchess Sophie's friendship bracelet with 45% off

The Duchess of Edinburgh is one of the most understatedly elegant royals, and Sophie's style is at once classic as it is a touch edgy, with herringbone and houndstooth patterned pieces as often worn as leather and punchy florals. And it's Sophie's jewellery that often gets my attention, as she's no stranger to wearing affordable brands, and there's one that she shares in common with Princess Kate - Monica Vinader.

I spotted Sophie, 59, sporting the Monica Vinader Corda Fine Gold Friendship Bracelet on countless occasions, layering it like a true style pro with similar bracelets and bangles.

Duchess of Edinburgh wearing Monica Vinader at the Olympics 2024

And thanks to the Cyber sales, Sophie's bracelet is reduced by 45%, making it an affordable £70.40 / $97.90. Wear it as many times as the Duchess of Edinburgh and the cost per wear will be worth the spend!

The Monica Vinader friendship bracelet is crafted from 18k gold vermeil, and inspired by nautical rope chains for a delicately twisted gold design. The bracelet sits on an adjustable slider, giving it a traditional friendship bracelet style.

The bracelet, also available in sterling silver, can be engraved for no extra charge, with the personalisation engraved on the slider. This would make an excellent gift, for your best friend or sister.

The Duchess of Edinburgh wore her friendship bracelet to open the Domaine Evremond Winery earlier this year

I love how Sophie wears it to all sorts of events, from cheering on the teams at the 2024 Olympics to more formal occasions. She cleverly wears it layered with other bracelets, most notably a red and gold similar style friendship bracelet. It's again, both understated and cool, just like the rest of Sophie's style.

It's a subtle enough piece for everyday wear too, and can be worn on the same wrist as a watch or timepiece.

A close-up of Sophie's delicate layered bracelets

Sophie most recently wears it with a red and gold friendship bracelet. Although I can't officially ID Sophie's exact accessory, I found a very similar version at Astley Clarke, reduced to £33 / $47. The Biography Protection Skinny Bracelet symbolises protection, made from red silken cord.

The friendship bracelet isn't the only Monica Vinader piece the mum-of-two owns. Like Princess Kate, Sophie adores the Siren collection at the British brand, having been spotted in the Siren Stud earrings. While Kate likes the drop version in green onyx, for Sophie, it's the light blue amazonite in stud style. The jewellery label no longer stocks the studs in Sophie's gem of choice, but you can grab them in Kate's favourite green along with rose quartz moonstone. Reduced to £70 / $105 from £100 / $150, this style clearly gets the royal seal of approval.