Best Christmas jumpers for dogs - 6 pawfect designs for your furbaby

As a crazy pug lady (whose pampered pooch has several of his own outfits) this is a feature that I feel over qualified to write. In fact this almost doesn’t feel like work to me. But if you’ve come here looking for the cutest Christmas jumpers for your dog, then you’re in for a treat, because I've sniffed them out for you!

Christmas jumpers are a great way of feeling festive, and there’s no reason why your four-legged friend shouldn’t join in the fun too. Honestly, these cute designs will elevate your Christmas photos to the next level, and they have the added bonus of keeping your dog cosy too during walks if it’s chilly outside.

Just be mindful of how your dog is reacting to the jumper. My dog doesn’t mind wearing one at all but some may not appreciate being dressed up, so you might need to put on the jumper for small time frames until they get used to it.

There are some lovely designs that come with matching owner versions too - cuteness overload! Read on for the best Christmas jumpers for dogs to shop now - and there are also a few options for dogs that don’t tolerate jumpers at all… Santa Paws definitely approves!

How we chose the best Christmas jumpers for dogs

Sizes: Dogs come in all shapes and sizes, so I tried to cater to all breeds in this roundup, from tiny breeds like chihuahuas to bit dogs like German Shepherds.

Cuteness factor: I mean lets face it, you're not looking for something chic here, are you? I searched for the designs that will make you go "ahh" and make for instagrammable pictures.

Comfort: We want our furbabies to be happy while wearing these jumpers, so I looked for designs that are easy to put on and take off and comfortable for the dog to wear.

Price: Bearing in mind that this is a products that your dog will wear very little, I didn't include anything really expensive - none of these designs will break the bank.

Best Christmas sweaters for dogs to shop now

Amazon Embriodered Elf Christmas Sweater for dogs © Amazon From £10.99 AT AMAZON UK

From $13.99 AT AMAZON US

Sizes: XXS-XXL

Designs: 10 designs including Elf, Snowman, Reindeer, Santa Claus and Polar Bear

Material: Soft wool knit

Washing instructions: Machine Washable This is Amazon’s number one best seller in the Dog Jumpers category and I can see why. It’s available in a number of cute designs (the Elf one pictured is my absolute favourite), it’s easy to put on and take off and it’s made from super soft stretchy soft wool knitted fabric.



© JoJo Maman Bébé Sizes: S-M

Designs: Fair Isle Red Reindeer

Material: 45% Viscose, 40% Nylon, 12% Wool, 3% Cashmere

Washing instructions: Machine Washable Was I biased in choosing this jumper because the model was a pug? Maybe… but just look at him! This is a super comfy jumper for your pooch to wear because it has no front paw sleeves, plus the material is a wool blend which features cashmere! There are matching designs available here for all the family too.



H&M Cable Knit Dog Jumper © H&M £19.99 AT H&M

$18.49 (SAVE 26%) AT H&M US

Sizes: XXS-L

Designs: Red, Cream, Grey, Black

Material: Polyester 60%, Polyamide 33%, Wool 7%

Washing instructions: Machine Washable Ahhh this is so festive and adorable! Aside from the bright red colourway, it’s also available in black, cream and grey. This is an easy one for you to match with in Christmas photos, just pick out a knitted jumper in a matching shade and you’re good to go.



Joules Alba Navy Jumper for dogs © Joules £24.99 AT JOULES

Sizes: S-XL

Designs: Navy Fair Isle

Material: 90% Acrylic, 10% Wool

Washing instructions: Machine Washable When it comes to jumpers for dogs, Joules are the absolute best. The quality of these are great and they still look brand new, year after year. This knitted Fair isle design is made from a super soft knit and has a handy hole at the top for the lead to threat through. What I love about this one is that it’s festive, but you can still get away with wearing it long after Christmas.



PawfooLab Homemade Christmas Dog Collar © PawfooLab From £8.84 (SAVE 25%) AT ETSY UK

FROM $8.92 AT ETSY US

Sizes: M-L

Designs: Four designs including Jingle Bell and Christmas Tree

Washing instructions: Surface wash with damp cloth Okay, so this is not strictly a dog jumper / sweater, but I wanted to include at least one option in this roundup for dogs that will not tolerate wearing clothes at all, it’s a shame for them to miss out on the festive fun! This handmade collar is a beautiful Christmas addition, and your dog won’t be bothered by it at all.

