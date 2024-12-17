I channelled Princess Kate in three Rixo party dresses - these are my honest thoughts

When it comes to effortless style and timeless elegance, the Princess of Wales should have a PhD. The festive season, especially, is when we see her in the most beautiful dresses.

While many of her go-to brands are designer labels like Alessandra Rich and Erdem, she's not adverse to a high street piece and one of her most-loved labels is Rixo.

The female-founded British brand has a focus on sustainability and offers the most stunning vintage-inspired silhouettes, often in gorgeous prints. It's been the choice of the 42-year-old royal on several occasions, and she's been pictured in the Izzy dress twice - in pink zebra print and brown polka dots.

Polished but playful, regal but approachable, and mixing tradition with trend, Princess Kate will always have Rixo on rotation, I imagine. With party season fast approaching, I headed to the Chelsea store to try on their winter dresses and I wasn't disappointed. Here are several I could see her wearing...

Rixo Cerise Midi Dress

I've had my eye on Rixo's Cerise dress for a while, and it's even better in person. It's not black but dark navy and very slightly sheer on the top, perfectly balancing the modest cut. Adorned with sequins that sparkle in the light, it's ideal for a winter wedding, Christmas party or New Year's Eve celebrations. The premium stretch tulle fabric is so comfortable and I found it to be true to size. It fell to just above the ankle when I was wearing four-inch heels (I'm 5'6 for reference).

Princess Kate has been seen in several sequin dresses in a very similar cut by Jenny Packham, from the emerald Tenille gown she wore at the Royal Variety in 2021 to the pink Georgia dress she wore at the Jordanian royal wedding reception in 2023.

Rixo Emory Silk Maxi Dress

Polka dot is quite possibly Princess Kate's most-worn print, and with its sleek and elegant cut, Rixo's Emory dress would surely be top of her list.

Made from a lightweight silk crepe de chine fabric, it feels as luxurious as you'd imagine. Designed to be floor-length, it features a deep but narrow V-neck and is fitted at the waist. This style could be worn for a sophisticated event all year round and the print will never go out of style, so it's a worthy investment.

Rixo Mavis Silk Midi Dress

Kate also loves florals and Rixo's popular Claudia Rose print is so beautiful for the winter months. The Princess is often spotted in bolder blooms and frequently seen out wearing red.

The Mavis cut is an update on Rixo's bestselling Melanie dress and has a slightly more modest neckline. It falls to a midi length and features an empire waist with the brand's signature underbust seam. This dress can be elevated with elegant heels or even dressed down for more casual occasions with a pair of knee-high boots. It's a piece I'll wear on repeat.