21 Christmas things to do in London: ice skating, carol concerts & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's Christmas! Following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, more and more people are embracing the festive spirit.

And what better way to mark the end of 2020 than with some much-needed, cheerful events? London has plenty to offer in that department, both online and in person.

GET SHOPPING: Your Christmas gift guide for 2020

Take a look at Christmas things to do in London this year...

1. Visit the Christmas Wonderland, Lakeside ice skating rink held undercover in a giant igloo, before refuelling with a mulled wine or a Yorkshire pudding wrap from the Christmas Market.

2. Sip on a festive cocktail as you huddle up with friends in a rooftop igloo overlooking the city at Aviary bar.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kensington Palace looks so magical this Christmas

4. Watch the English National Ballet perform in the Christmas classic, The Nutcracker.

5. Track down Santa inside the London Transport Museum, follow the festive winter trail to hunt for roundels hidden amongst the historic vehicles, or visit the winter forest and watch a video story.

6. Tick off your Christmas shopping and get in the festive spirit at Westfield London, Shepherd’s Bush, where you can sip cocktails in a heated igloo or belt out your favourite Christmas songs in a private Karaoke Chalet.

7. Listen to your favourite carols online or in person at one of London's best-known landmarks, the Royal Albert Hall, featuring the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the Royal Choral Society and the National Youth Choirs of Great Britain.

8. Marvel at the iconic Christmas lights on Oxford Street as you grab some gifts for family and friends.

READ: 10 cosy outdoor London bars and restaurants perfect for Tier 2

9. Get a taste of royal life with a tour of Windsor Castle, complete with a glimpse of the magnificent 20-foot-high Norway spruce tree in St George's Hall.

10. Get in the festive spirit with a trip to the Dominion Theatre to see the musical Irving Berlin's White Christmas, based on the 1954 film starring Bing Crosby.

11. Animal-lovers should head to ZSL London Zoo where you can send off your trail card to Santa and help to make sure all the animals get the perfect present this Christmas!

12. Join the MS Society’s Carols by Candlelight event online, which features Christmas carols and readings from Emilia Fox, Robert Powell, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and Rose Leslie.

13. Sip on a Champagne cocktail and check out the 14,000 decorations hanging from the walls and ceiling of 34 Mayfair.

RELATED: 17 cosy holiday cottages and hotels with roaring fireplaces for the perfect staycation

14. Get the whole family in the festive spirit with the Victoria and Albert Museum's online magical backpacks workshop, led by costume and set designer Ryan Dawson Laight (recommended for 5-7-year-olds.)

15. Snuggle up at The Botanist’s outdoor bar and enjoy hot food surrounded by snow-capped fir trees, wood cabins and twinkling fairy lights.

16. Take some pictures of the twinkling lights illuminating the Royal Botanical Gardens in Kew, from the Rose Garden to a glittering tunnel of bells.

17. Feast your eyes on Hogwarts' winter makeover at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, featuring a tree-lined Great Hall and a magical Yule Ball.

18. Show your support for all the furry friends of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home at the online Christmas carol concert.

19. Try a winter warming cocktail at The Ivy Chelsea Garden – mulled wine, anyone?

20. Come face to face with imaginative LEGO installations, entitled 'A Really Cool World', at Covent Garden. The immersive installation is inspired by the LEGO Group’s 2020 Holiday Advert – and it's free!

21. Step into a winter wonderland at Chelsea and Knightsbridge, where you can see a 36-foot Norway Spruce tree, enjoy a festive food market and see live entertainment and music.

RELATED: 11 unusual Christmas snacks from Tesco, Sainsbury's & Lidl that will divide the nation

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.