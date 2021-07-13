Kelly Ripa showcases new look in unseen vacation photo with Mark Consuelos The Live with Kelly and Ryan star recently went to Italy on a family vacation

Kelly Ripa has recently returned to the US after enjoying a two-week vacation in Italy with her family.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star shared some incredible photos from the trip on social media, and in a new picture posted on Mark Consuelos' account, the star is sporting a new look.

While Kelly usually wears her blonde hair down, in the image, the mother-of-three opted for a chic up-do with a centre parting, which framed her face beautifully.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa clears up rumours in hilarious vacation video

What's more, Kelly looked stylish dressed in a polka dot maxi dress, which was accessorised with a black shoulder bag and gold hoops.

Mark, meanwhile, looked cool dressed in a black T-shirt and camouflage shorts.

Fans were quick to comment on the picture, with one writing: "Such a great photo," while another wrote: "Couple goals!" A third added: "Cutest couple on earth."

Kelly Ripa looked incredible with a new hairstyle during her vacation

The vacation had been long-awaited for Kelly and her family, who wanted to celebrate the star's oldest son Michael after he graduated from New York University last May.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, they were forced to postpone the vacation at the time, but it looked like they had the time of their lives while away.

During an episode of Live last year, Kelly opened up about her son missing out on his graduation, which was held virtually, like so many others across the country.

Kelly more often than not wears her hair down

"He's one of these very uniquely special kids, he's just been kind his entire life and he's such a good person, a hard worker, that I wanted some big event celebrating him," she said according to People.

"And he, in typical Michael fashion, said, 'Well, it's not a big deal. As long as I still get my degree, it's fine.'"

The celebrity couple with their three children - Michael, Lola and Joaquin

It's set to be a big year for Kelly and Mark, as in September they will become empty nesters when their youngest son Joaquin leaves home to go to university.

What's more, unlike his siblings Michael and Lola, who both chose to stay in New York to study, Joaquin will be going slightly further away from home to the University of Michigan.

