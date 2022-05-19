7 royal-inspired London hotels to book for the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend is rapidly approaching, and we can already taste the strawberries and cream and envisage the jugs of Pimms as the nation gathers to celebrate Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne.

There really is no better place to be to mark the milestone weekend than in London. With hundreds of royal landmarks to explore, Jubilee themed events popping up across the city, the best royal-approved afternoon teas and an unbeatable atmosphere, why wouldn't you want to experience the capital over the royally-good weekend?

HELLO! has rounded up the very best places to stay across the Jubilee weekend, from the hotels with the best views of Buckingham Palace to the best royal packages to indulge like the Queen.

Shangri-La, The Shard

If you're hoping to catch a glimpse of the colourful flypast for the Platinum Jubilee Trooping the Colour on Thursday 2 June, there's no better place than from London's tallest hotel. Shangri-La occupies eighteen floors of The Shard, Western Europe's tallest building.

Guests can soak up the picturesque panoramic skyline views overlooking the River Thames, with beloved landmarks such as the Tate Modern, Shakespeare’s Globe, Borough Market and St Paul's Cathedral within close distance.

And if you're after a truly royal experience, Shangri-La's signature restaurant TING is now taking bookings for their Jubilee Skyline Afternoon Tea. Fragrant scones are served with traditional jam and clotted cream, while delicious pastries pay homage to the Queen's favourite sweet treats and savoury classics form the perfect, quintessentially British afternoon tea experience. Enjoy a sip of specially-blended tea or enjoy TING's twist on the Queen’s favourite drink, the Dubonnet, with a new Jubilee gin cocktail.

Grosvenor House

If you're looking for a slice of luxury over the Jubilee weekend, you can experience a taste of the lavish royal lifestyle at celebrity-favourite Grovesnor House. Located on Park Lane in Mayfair, Grosvenor House Suites offers luxury accommodation with the "privacy, comfort and generous living space of a contemporary Mayfair residence".

The apartments overlook Hyde Park and are just over a mile away from Kensington Palace, where Prince William lives with his wife Kate Middleton and their children.

There are 130 residences within the building, including four London Suites and four Penthouse Suites. Guests can enjoy 24-hour room service, while there are also in-residence spa and beauty services, an on-site fitness centre and restaurant, The Atrium.

Claridge's

There's a reason why Claridge's is often referred to as the 'annexe of Buckingham Palace,' having hosted the royals on a number of occasions. Situated in affluent Mayfair, home to all many of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's private member's clubs, this elegant art deco hotel makes for the perfect weekend of royal-inspired indulgence.

The Standard

It's all happening at The Standard over the Platinum Jubilee weekend. Join the celebrations on their renowned rooftop for a Street Party In The Sky, or book a 'Slice of Royalty' room package and enjoy a slice of chocolate cake baked especially by Royal Wedding cake baker, Claire Ptak of Violet Cakes

. The exclusive dark chocolate cake is spiked with blackcurrant-violet liquor and filled with a compote of English blackcurrants and a violet buttercream, all flavours reported to be the Queen’s favourite.

Guests can enjoy the landmark occasion with a stay fit for a Queen (or King) and have a taste of the royal treatment when they stay between 2 and 7 June. Wash it down with a bottle of Champagne upon arrival and raise a toast to the long weekend. Cheers to that!

100 Queen's Gate Hotel

If dining like a royal and sleeping like a Queen lure you into temptation, we've found the perfect place… For an unforgettable experience complete with five-star luxury, situated in the heart of London's romantic Kensington, 100 Queen's Gate Hotel is located on Queen's Gate, one of London's most sought-after addresses. Just a stone's throw from Kensington Palace, the Horse Guard's Parade and Buckingham Palace, you'll be immersed in all the Jubilee action when the best of London's royal attractions are within walking distance.

The Landmark Hotel

If the white marble bathtub or the plush super-king bed isn't enough to tempt you, The Landmark Hotel still have availability for their 'Jubilee Getaway' package over the bank holiday weekend. Start your day with a quintessential British breakfast in the hotel's iconic Winter Garden Restaurant before heading off to explore London and finishing the day in the stylish neighbourhood bar Great Central, while sipping the Queen’s favourite cocktail.

As part of the package, the Landmark have a surprise for the little ones too - they will be greeted by their very own Landmark Jubilee teddy bear.

The Clermont

In search of the perfect Platinum Jubilee package? The Clermont in Victoria is offering stays across the royal weekend alongside a royal afternoon tea at The Rubens at the Palace. You'll cosy up in The Palace Lounge with your lucky plus-one, as you both nibble on fresh pastries and cakes whilst overlooking Buckingham Palace.

