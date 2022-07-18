David Beckham reveals the intimate details of exciting family holiday The Beckhams are enjoying a sunny break away

David Beckham has jetted off alongside his family for a stunning summer holiday in Croatia and on Sunday revealed the intimate details of their fabulous break away.

Joined by wife Victoria, son Cruz, 17, and daughter Harper, 11, the former footballer took to his Instagram Stories with a series of spectacular snaps which saw an array of lavish meals being showcased.

Captioning a photo of what appeared to be a lobster risotto, David penned: "wow". He also let his 74.6 million in on his favourite restaurant in Dubrovnik, BOWA, and shared a wonderful snap of the venue, which is situated amongst white cliffs on the seafront.

David penned: "Favourite lunch place. WOW. Fish, people, wine." on the snap before sharing a sun-slit snap of the impressive view from the seaside restaurant.

The 47-year-old also enjoyed red snapper fish, garlic prawns, fresh mussels and oysters amongst other spectacular dishes whilst away.

Amongst the delicious food updates, the star shared a sweet photo of his son Cruz, as the pair enjoyed a drink together. The father-son-duo looked closer than ever and David could be seen with his arm around his youngest son.

He wrote: "Love ya Cruzie, @cruzbeckham" on the heartfelt image.

Wife Victoria also documented their exciting time away with fans on social media including a hilarious photo alongside her husband which she captioned: "Post pyjamas and a little too much Vodka," as the couple were captured on a balcony as the sun was setting.

Before the funny quip, the fashion mogul penned a flirty message to her husband of 23 years as he posed for a photo.

"Looking good Mr @davidbeckham," with a love heart gift. David looked fabulously chic in a relaxed t-shirt and shorts combo which he styled with a light turquoise jumper wrapped around his shoulders.

