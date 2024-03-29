Carrie Johnson and husband Boris cuddle up in very rare photo during ski holiday with their children

Carrie Johnson and her husband Boris looked super loved up in a snap from their lavish ski trip with their children.

The couple and their young family are enjoying some time on the slopes over the bank holiday weekend, and Carrie has taken to social media with some snaps of the trip.

© @carrielbjohnson/Instagram Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson posed on the ski slopes

In one photo, the political consultant and her former prime minister husband wrap their arms around each other whilst posing against a stunning view of the snow-covered mountains. Carrie, 36, captioned the photo with a love heart.

Another picture showcases their son Wilfred's wavy blonde locks. The three-year-old's hair looks just like his dad's in the picture, which sees the youngster looking out towards the mountains from the balcony of a ski cabin.

Wilfred was the spitting image of his dad as he looked out towards the mountains

While Carrie hasn't disclosed the location of the family holiday, she did post a photo of the ski resort, showing a row of luxurious-looking wooden cabins.

This isn't the first time Carrie has shared glimpses of her incredible family getaways with her Instagram followers.

© @carrielbjohnson/Instagram The family enjoyed a luxurious-looking ski trip

Back in February, the media advisor shared snaps from the Johnsons' sun-soaked trip to a mystery tropical location. While away, the family enjoyed al-fresco meals, boat trips and days out at the beach under towering palm trees.

When they're not jetting off to envy-inducing locations, the family live in a stunning countryside mansion in Oxfordshire. The property, named Brightwell Manor, is a grade II-listed building located in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell.

© Instagram The family live in Oxfordshire

The couple, who share three children: Wilfred, Romy, two, and three-month-old baby Frank, moved into their home in 2023.

The family ski trip comes just a month before Wilfred's fourth birthday. Carrie and Boris welcomed their firstborn on 29 April 2020 in the early months of the Covid-19 crisis.

WATCH: See how the Johnsons celebrated Romy's 2nd birthday

Their daughter Romy arrived just over a year later on 9 December 2021, and was followed by their latest addition to the family, Frank, who was born in July last year.

Carrie shares three children with her husband Boris

Taking to social media at the time, the mother-of-three penned: "Welcome to the world Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson born 5th July at 9.15am.

"Am loving every minute of the sleepy baby bubble. Seeing my older two embrace their new brother with such joy and excitement has been the most wonderful thing to see. We are all very smitten.

"Thank you so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH. They really are the most amazing, caring people. I feel such immense gratitude."