﻿
8 Photos | Travel

Best celebrity bikinis 2019: from Holly Willoughby to Rochelle Humes and Amanda Holden

Will you snap up similar styles this summer?

...
Best celebrity bikinis 2019: from Holly Willoughby to Rochelle Humes and Amanda Holden
You're reading

Best celebrity bikinis 2019: from Holly Willoughby to Rochelle Humes and Amanda Holden

1/8
Next

Lorraine Kelly shares rare photos with husband Steve from dream Easter holiday
eva
1/8

The sun's out and the stars are basking in it and not only are we jealous of their destinations but we're also green with envy of their incredible swimwear too. Just take a scroll through Instagram and you'll see pictures of Holly Willoughby in the Maldives alongside Davina McCall, Rochelle Humes in Dubai and Michelle Keegan in Barbados all looking ultra glamorous in their bikinis and swimsuits. We've rounded up our favourites below - will you pick up similar styles for your holidays this year?

 

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria may have only given birth to her baby boy, Santiago, 10 months ago but she's already flaunting her incredible post-baby body on holiday in St Barts. Wearing the Melissa Odabash 'Montenegro' bikini set, that retails for £195, the 44-year-old opted to do a little yoga practice.

rochelle
2/8

Rochelle Humes

On a recent holiday to Dubai, Rochelle Humes proved she's yet another celebrity who loves the swimwear brand Hunza G. The TV presenter opted for the gorgeous Soltaire swimming costume in Nude which comes with a cool waist belt and retails for £140.

READ NEXT: Marvin and Rochelle Humes have some surprising renovation plans for their family home

hollyw
3/8

Holly Willoughby

It's no secret Holly Willougby can rock whatever look she likes so it's no surprise then that she makes a plain black swimming costume look super stylish. The mother-of-three opted for this laid back option when she went surfing with Davina McCall in the Maldives.

davin
4/8

Davina McCall

Davina on the other hand opted for a brighter ensemble with sky blue frilled bikini bottoms and a stripey red top for keeping the sun off her while she rode the waves.
 

billie
5/8

Billie Faiers

Proving no expense will be spared when it comes to looking good on the beach, Billie looked radiant in a Fendi swimming costume in Dubai that costs a whopping £350. Better start saving…

READ NEXT: Billie Faiers' weight loss journey: How she got in the best shape of her life for her wedding

kylie
6/8

Kylie Jenner

You can always rely on Kylie Jenner to go a little extra when it comes to swimwear and on her latest holiday with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, and their one-year-old, Stormi, things were no different. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore an array of incredible swimwear over the week long escape.

mich
7/8

Michelle Keegan

She's got one of the best bodies in the biz so it's no wonder Michelle likes to show it off from time to time. While on holiday with her husband, Mark Wright, in Barbados, the actress wore her reversible bikini which was made by Apprentice winner Sian Marie. Priced at £49, it's not a cheap 'n' cheerful buy, but considering the fact you get two different looks, you could say it's technically £24.50 per set.
 

amanda
8/8

Amanda Holden

A long term fan of celebrity-favourite swimwear designer Melissa Odabash (just like Eva), Amanda wore multiple designs by her during a recent trip to Dubai and looked pool perfect.

READ MORE: Amanda Holden's daughters have the most incredible playroom – wait until you see their Barbie collection

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...