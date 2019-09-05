Look back on Lorraine Kelly's wedding day as she celebrates special anniversary Happy anniversary!

Lorraine Kelly celebrated a special milestone with her husband Steve Smith on Thursday – their 27th wedding anniversary. The ITV’s Lorraine host was congratulated on air by Dr Hillary Jones, and revealed they were planning to celebrate on Thursday evening along with their pet dog Angus.

The couple married on 5 September 1992, and Lorraine has often spoken out about her big day, admitting the one thing she regrets is her choice of wedding dress. "At my wedding, it was such a small one, it was wee, it really was," she said. "All I wanted was men in kilts and pipers. There was no real plan! It was very, very traditional. My dress... Uyuy-yuy. It was 1992 so it was kind of like a Princess Diana bouffant thing with big sleeves – oh God. We could all get in it! We could all fit in my dress. I've still got it."

Lorraine Kelly celebrated her 27th wedding anniversary on Thursday

The 59-year-old has also previously shared her secrets to a happy marriage, telling Femail her advice is: "I say don’t take each other for granted and make each other laugh."

It appears her method has paid off, as Lorraine recently said she and Steve are closer than ever since relocating from their home in Dundee to a new smaller property in Buckinghamshire. Speaking to HELLO! about how relocating had changed her life, Lorraine explained: "It’s just normal things - we go for a pub lunch at the weekend, and on a Sunday I always had that flight back hanging over me. Like at 4pm I would have to leave and get the flight back down and it’s all of that."

The couple recently went on holiday to India with their daughter Rosie

She continued: “It makes it a lot easier now, I know we have been together for 30 years, married for 25 years it’s almost like another stage in the relationship. Like getting to know each other again and spending time with people."

It has been a big year for both Lorraine and Steve, who have recently returned from a once-in-a-lifetime holiday in India with their daughter Rosie. The TV personality is also preparing to celebrate her 60th birthday in the coming weeks, and has been ticking several experiences off her bucket list in honour of the occasion, including writing her own book, called Shine.

