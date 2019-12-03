Look back at I'm a Celebrity campmate Kate Garraway's wedding to Derek Draper

Kate Garraway has been entertaining viewers in the I'm a Celebrity jungle for the past couple of weeks, with her husband Derek Draper and their two children, Darcey and Bill, cheering her on every step of the way. The Good Morning Britain host revealed her family played a big part in her decision to go into the jungle in an interview with HELLO! before she flew to Australia, and has spoken about her husband and children with her campmates including Nadine Coyle and Jacqueline Jossa.

The 52-year-old met Derek, a former political advisor, in autumn 2004 after being introduced by their mutual friend Gloria De Piero, who used to work with Kate as the political editor of GMTV. They tied the knot in London on 10 September 2005, with a surprising guest at the nuptials – Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Anton du Beke.

Kate Garraway married Derek Draper on 10 September 2005

Kate told The Times in November: "Hilariously, Brendan Cole was at the wedding, years before I did Strictly Come Dancing. I assumed he was someone’s boyfriend, but Derek had secretly been having dancing lessons with him. Derek is like that: when he wants to learn something, he studies it until he can do it perfectly." The Good Morning Britain presenter went on to be partnered with Anton in the fifth series of Strictly, two years after her wedding in 2007.

Kate forgot her wedding anniversary in 2018

Mum-of-two Kate hasn't shared many details about her big day, but did share a glimpse of her Caroline Castigliano wedding dress in a couple of throwback wedding photos on Facebook and Instagram in honour of her anniversary. However, in 2018 Kate confessed to forgetting about their wedding anniversary until she saw that Derek had posted a loving message to her on social media while she was on a night out at the TV Choice Awards. "When you are on your way home from a night out & you realise your husband has posted this wonderful thing on Facebook and you totally forgot it was your anniversary #fail. Do I sneak in quietly?!" she wrote. Derek had written in an adorable Facebook post: "Happy Anniversary to the smartest, kindest, sexiest gal I know. Love you x."

