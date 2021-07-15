Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec's three wedding ceremonies revealed

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary with a loved-up snap from their nuptials – but what you might not know is that the dancing duo had not just one, not two, but three wedding ceremonies! The couple said 'I do' in front of friends and family in London, Florida and Slovenia over the course of three weeks.

GALLERY: See the Strictly pros' gorgeous wedding dresses

Loading the player...

WATCH: Go behind-the-scenes of Janette and Aljaz's HELLO! photoshoot

Janette shared a new image from one of their weddings to celebrate four happy years of marriage. The star wrote a long, heartfelt caption alongside the smiling snap. "Bučko! We have the BIGGEST reason to smile and celebrate today.... EACH OTHER! Happy Anniversary! 10 years in love, but today 4 years since the most epic 3 weddings! Haha! You make me laugh (you’re getting funnier), you give me strength, you give me friendship, and most of all... love. I could not have asked for a better soul mate! I love you so much! Cannot wait to celebrate."

The bride and groom looked stunning

Their London nuptials were held at the Victorian Bath House in Bishopsgate, while another of their celebrations was a beautiful outdoor ceremony and reception with their closest family and friends. Celebrity guests at their UK wedding included former Strictly contestants Frankie Bridge, Louise Redknapp and Daisy Lowe and Julien Macdonald, while their fellow professional dancers including Oti Mabuse, Katya Jones, Kevin Clifton and Anton du Beke were also all in attendance.

For one of the weddings, Janette wore an ivory strapless wedding dress that was designed for her by Julien Macdonald, her close friend and former Strictly partner in 2013. Her strapless silk wedding dress was inspired by Audrey Hepburn in one of Janette's favourite films, Sabrina, and featured a detachable overskirt with ruffled detailing at the back.

MORE: Look back at the Strictly pros' wedding and engagement photos

Janette's wedding dress was designed by Julien Macdonald

While they've already said their vows three times, the couple admitted in 2019 that they wouldn’t rule out doing it all again in the future. "We got married three times, so we had two renewals of the vows done within a week," Aljaz said in an exclusive interview with HELLO!. "But it was a beautiful time, wasn't it?"

LOOK: Janette Manrara's home with Aljaz Skorjanec is full of Strictly memories

Janette added: "Yes, it was the perfect wedding. Weddings, I guess you could say. I have a few friends actually who have just renewed their vows – Jake Wood and Alison Wood, he was my partner on Strictly in 2014 and they just renewed their vows, and it was so romantic and beautiful to see them do that. So, I don't know, maybe... yes."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.