5 GMA stars' larger-than-life engagement rings: Dr. Jennifer Ashton, Lara Spencer & more

Good Morning America stars have shared snippets of their love lives over the years, and that includes some pretty spectacular proposal stories and engagement rings.

SEE: Good Morning America stars' epic weddings: Michael Strahan, Lara Spencer and more

From George Stephanopoulos' whirlwind relationship with Ali Wentworth to Ginger Zee's surprise proposal and Lara Spencer's show-stopping rock, take a look at the GMA stars' engagements.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ali Wentworth jokes she's divorcing George Stephanopoulos live on GMA

Lara Spencer

Lara Spencer first met tech entrepreneur Richard McVey on a blind date, but they clearly hit it off as the journalist's rep confirmed their engagement to People in January 2018. Just eight months later, they tied the knot in Vail, Colorado.

Lara – who shares children Katharine and Duff with her ex-husband David Haffenreffer – has since been spotted wearing a dazzling emerald-cut diamond on her left hand, alongside a matching diamond wedding band.

SEE: 6 NCIS stars' weddings: Sean Murray's whirlwind, Diona Reasonover's nightmare & more

RELATED: 12 celebrity couples who jetted abroad for dreamy destination weddings

Ginger Zee

Meteorologist Ginger Zee married Ben Aaron in 2014 shortly after he popped the question outside New York City's Lincoln Center, near the fountain where they had their first date.

She told GMA she was wearing workout clothes when the New York Live correspondent gave her a Magnolia bakery banana pudding container with a ring hidden inside – and it turned out to be a modern square-shaped diamond on a platinum band.

Ginger previously revealed that they broke up twice before they got engaged. "I wanted to be in the right place so I wouldn't hurt you, so I couldn't make a mistake," she told Localish. "From that point when I was ready, then I think it was only seven, eight months and we were engaged."

Amy Robach

Amy Robach and her husband Andrew Shue were both recently divorced when they confirmed their engagement to People in 2009.

They were set up by friends, and Amy has been spotted wearing a sapphire rock and a gold and diamond split shank ring on her left hand since.

MORE: What has Kate Hudson said of her wedding to Danny Fujikawa?

READ: Why do royal bridesmaids wear white?

Dr. Jennifer Ashton

Jennifer Ashton announced her engagement to Tom Werner in early 2022 after he proposed on New Year's Eve.

The ABC News chief medical correspondent and the television producer were first introduced in 2021 by a mutual friend. Tom surprised Jennifer by proposing while they were waiting to hail a cab on their way to dinner at The Fulton by Jean-Georges, where they had their first date.

"I said yes!" Ashton wrote next to an Instagram photo of the couple. At the time, her left hand was hidden, but she has since shown off a dazzling diamond rock.

George Stephanopoulos

George Stephanopoulos got engaged to Ali Wentworth after just two months of dating.

George was living in New York while Ali lived in L.A, but they didn't let the distance get in the way – after going for lunch during one of her visits to the city, the rest was history!

The TV star told the New York Times: "You know how when you go on a date and the first 15 minutes are on automatic pilot? About 15 minutes in, she just leaned in and said something, and we were suddenly in another place, in another universe, immediately. We went from strangers to friends to being in love in days."

MORE: Jessica Biel's second wedding dress was even more unconventional than her pink bridal gown

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.