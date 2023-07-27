Flora Vesterberg channels Princess Kate in bridal white shoulder-baring dress

Queen Elizabeth's cousin has been pictured in near-identical Self Portrait dresses as the Princess of Wales

Flora Vesterberg (nee Ogilvy) has proven her fashion sense is very similar to the Princess of Wales on several occasions, the latest of which was earlier this month.

For the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Queen Elizabeth's cousin stepped out in one of her favourite designers, Self Portrait – which also happens to be one of Princess Kate's go-to brands.

© Getty Flora Vesterberg attends Cartier Style Et Luxe at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Looking elegant as always, Flora opted for a midi dress with a pleated dot mesh skirt and an off-the-shoulder wool jacket with a waist-defining belt. Small white block heels and a bucket bag from Adeam finished off her summery attire, while she styled her blonde hair straight.

© Getty Princess Kate wore a white Self Portrait dress at the platinum jubilee celebrations in 2022

Retailing for £420, the frock is similar to those Kate has worn. Take her appearance at Wimbledon 2023, for example, which saw the royal in a pale green pleated skirt and jacket for the Women’s Finals.

Looking back through the archives, Kate also attended the reception celebrating the publication of her photography book Hold Still and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Party at the Palace in white frocks from the brand, complete with long sleeves and a lace-trimmed skirt.

Flora owns the Self Portrait dress in black

Flora has worn Kate's exact lacy Self Portrait frock in black for Queen Elizabeth's State Funeral at Westminster Abbey on 19 September 2022, teaming it with tights, black heels and a veiled hat for the sombre occasion.

Flora once again proved her penchant for lacy gowns at the Chelsea Flower Show, when she wore a floral chiffon frock from Self Portrait with a double-breasted bodice, tailored lapels, a fitted waist and a sheer pleated skirt. The textured sleeves were not unlike the floor-length crocheted frock Princess Kate wore at a film festival in November 2016.

© Getty Timothy and Flora Vesterberg at Royal Ascot in 2022

When she's not wearing the British brand, Flora turns to designers like Phillipa Lepley for her elegant wardrobe.

Back in 2022, Princess Alexandra's granddaughter was pictured at Royal Ascot in a white lacy gown with sheer capped sleeves, an elegant V-neck, a fitted waist and a midi A-line skirt. The couture wedding dress designer was also the mastermind behind one of her real-life bridal gowns.

© Getty Flora Alexandra Ogilvy and Timothy Vesterberg at their marriage blessing at St James's Piccadilly on September 10, 2021

Flora married Swedish financier Timothy at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace on 26 September 2020. For the low-key wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic, she wore a stunning long-sleeved gown by Emilia Wickstead, paired with diamond and pearl earrings which previously belonged to Princess Alexandra.

She went on to have a marriage blessing at St James's Church in September the following year, where she rocked a lace Phillipa Lepley gown featuring delicate embroidered flowers and sheer long sleeves alongside the Ogilvy tiara.

