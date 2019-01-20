﻿
See the Dancing on Ice 2020 stars' wedding and engagement photos

From the hosts and judges to the new contestants

See the Dancing on Ice 2020 stars' wedding and engagement photos
See the Dancing on Ice 2020 stars' wedding and engagement photos

John-Barrowman-wedding-Scott-Gill
Dancing on Ice is once again captivating viewers following its return to ITV in January, with John Barrowman joining the judging panel and Caprice, Trisha Goddard and ITV newsreader Lucrezia Millarani among the contestants striving for skating success. But have you ever wondered who are their other halves cheering them on? Find out and take a look back at the weddings and engagements of not only the 2020 contestants, but also the hosts and judging panel.

The Dancing on Ice judges:

John Barrowman

Former Doctor Who star John Barrowman entered a civil partnership with his partner Scott Gill in December 2006, hosting a small ceremony in Cardiff attended by friends and family. In 2013, they became one of the first same-sex couples to marry in California, just one day after the California Supreme Court overturned a ban on same-sex weddings.

 

STORY: Who is John Barrowman's husband?

 

Talking about the special occasion in an interview with The Mirror, John said at the time: "I started welling up when we said our vows. It was the same with our civil partnership. I think it was because I never thought we'd be able to do it. Scott and I felt completely different after our civil ceremony, like we’d made a big step. But after this I feel very proud, happy and chuffed. It feels right."

Photo: WhoSay

Holly Willoughby wedding
Photo: © ITV
Holly Willoughby:

Holly married producer Dan Baldwin in August 2007. The This Morning presenter, who has since welcomed three children with her husband, shared a glimpse at their big day in a segment on the ITV show and told viewers: "The one thing I wish I'd known for my wedding day is – and I think I did know this but I still think it doesn't go in – everybody says pace yourself, enjoy it, take a moment to stand in the corner of the marquee and take a look at everybody. Remember those small moments, take a moment with your husband to look at everybody so you remember that day because it goes so fast and it is one of the best days of your life. I know it's a cliché but it absolutely is."

GALLERY: Look back on Holly Willoughby's wedding

Ashley Banjo wedding
Photo: © Facebook
Ashley Banjo:

Dancing on Ice judge and Diversity star Ashley Banjo tied the knot with Francesca Abbott in July 2015. Following the wedding, Ashley shared a sweet wedding photo on Facebook, and he has since posted more on Instagram, saying: "Life moves so fast it scares me sometimes… but it’s hard to describe how lucky I feel having you to share it with."

Christopher Dean wedding 1991
Photo: © Rex
Christopher Dean:

Christopher Dean has been married twice in the past. He is seen here on his wedding day to Isabelle Duchesnay in 1991, but the pair divorced in 1993. In 1994 the skater married Jill Trenary, but they parted ways in 2010. Christopher has been in a relationship with Dancing on Ice head coach Karen Barber since 2011.

Carlotta Edwards Alexander Demetriou wedding
Photo: © Instagram
The professionals

Alexander Demetriou and Carlotta Edwards:

Professional skaters Alexander Demetriou and Carlotta Edwards have been married since August 2016. "I can’t believe how fast time has gone by! All the parts of the world we’ve seen together, all the shows we’ve performed, and all the moments of love we’ve shared. I’m so lucky to have Alex by my side," Carlotta wrote as they celebrated their anniversary in 2018.

Caprice-Ty-Comfort-Butterfly-Ball
Photo: © Getty Images
The Dancing on Ice contestants:

Caprice Bourret

She is yet to share any details or photos from her wedding but Caprice reportedly married her long-term partner Ty Comfort at a London registry office in December 2019. The couple, who started dating in 2011, are parents to sons Jax and Jett.

MORE: Caprice Bourret shares her weight loss journey with HELLO!

Ben-Hanlin-wedding
Photo: © Instagram
Ben Hanlin

Magician Ben Hanlin married his wife Briony on 3 May 2014, and shared a series of photos in honour of their fifth anniversary in 2019 including one of the couple getting covered with confetti as they left the church. "5 years ago today!! Wow that's gone fast! Convincing @sarabriony to say 'I Do' is the best trick I've ever pulled."

Photo: Instagram

Libby-Clegg-engagement-ring
Photo: © Instagram
Libby Clegg

Dancing on Ice contestant Libby Clegg is not yet married, but has been engaged to fellow athlete Dan Powell since 2017. Libby flashed a glimpse at her engagement ring – what appears to be a platinum halo ring – in this Instagram post in 2018. Since getting engaged, the couple have welcomed their son Edward together in April 2019.

