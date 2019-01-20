Dancing on Ice is once again captivating viewers following its return to ITV in January, with John Barrowman joining the judging panel and Caprice, Trisha Goddard and ITV newsreader Lucrezia Millarani among the contestants striving for skating success. But have you ever wondered who are their other halves cheering them on? Find out and take a look back at the weddings and engagements of not only the 2020 contestants, but also the hosts and judging panel.
The Dancing on Ice judges:
John Barrowman
Former Doctor Who star John Barrowman entered a civil partnership with his partner Scott Gill in December 2006, hosting a small ceremony in Cardiff attended by friends and family. In 2013, they became one of the first same-sex couples to marry in California, just one day after the California Supreme Court overturned a ban on same-sex weddings.
Talking about the special occasion in an interview with The Mirror, John said at the time: "I started welling up when we said our vows. It was the same with our civil partnership. I think it was because I never thought we'd be able to do it. Scott and I felt completely different after our civil ceremony, like we’d made a big step. But after this I feel very proud, happy and chuffed. It feels right."
Photo: WhoSay