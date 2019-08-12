Where did it all go wrong?! Pamela Anderson has announced she's taking some time apart from her fifth husband Jon Peters, less than two weeks after sharing the surprise news that they had secretly tied the knot. And it's not the first time she's had second thoughts after getting hitched; the former Baywatch actress split from Rick Salomon after just 60 days of marriage in 2007. Meanwhile, stars including Miley Cyrus, Kim Kardashian and Britney Spears have all made headlines for their surprisingly short marriages. Let's take a look back at some more celebrity couples who didn't reach their first wedding anniversary… or even past their wedding night!
Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters: 12 days
Just 12 days after they married in an intimate ceremony in Malibu, Pamela Anderson declared that she was taking some time apart from her fifth husband and old flame Jon Peters, so they could both "re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another". The newlyweds hadn't yet formalised their marriage certificate, and said they had decided to wait to do so until they had reached a decision about the future of their relationship.