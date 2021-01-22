17 celebrities who married at home: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Pamela Anderson and more

The coronavirus pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on weddings, with many couples hosting virtual weddings from home. Now, even with restrictions easing, many are sticking to lowkey nuptials at their homes. And many of the A-list were already fans of this wedding trend! From Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's understated back garden wedding to Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman's nuptials at her dad Lenny Kravitz's Paris home, take a look back at some of the most unique and intimate celebrity weddings…
REVEALED: Celeb proposals that were surprisingly low-key – just like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's
Kathy Griffin and Randy Bick
Comedian Kathy Griffin married Randy Bick at their Los Angeles home on New Year's Eve in 2019, and later told HELLO! they couldn't think of anywhere better to tie the knot. "Randy and I discussed the ceremony possibilities at length. We kept returning to the same conclusion: it was so much fun and so meaningful to do it here in what we believe is truly a beautiful home, filled with love and humour," Kathy said.