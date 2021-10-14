22 stunning celebrity bridesmaid dresses: from Holly Willoughby to Frankie Bridge

Taking a step out of the limelight, these A-listers were happy to be beautiful bridesmaids for their friends. Strictly host Claudia Winkleman, Beyoncé Knowles and Rihanna are among the stars who have taken on bridesmaid duties in recent years, and who can forget Pippa Middleton's iconic appearance at her sister the Duchess of Cambridge's wedding in 2011? Take a look back at some of our favourite celebrity bridesmaid dresses, and maybe even get inspiration for your own, with our round-up…
Frankie Bridge
How gorgeous did Frankie Bridge look as maid of honour at her best friend's wedding? The mum-of-two wore a pale pink floor-length camisole dress, which was complemented perfectly by her all-white bouquet.
