12 Dancing on Ice stars' stunning wedding photos: Holly Willoughby, Oti Mabuse & more

From the hosts and judges to the new contestants

Dancing on Ice viewers are not the only ones cheering on their favourite contestants from their sofas. Many of the 2022 stars, as well as the judges and the hosts, also have partners who will be throwing their support behind them.

Take a look back at their dreamy wedding and engagement photos, from Holly Willoughby to Ben Foden

Holly Willoughby wanted daring rock-inspired wedding dress nothing like her gown – see photo

 

The Dancing on Ice judges:

Oti Mabuse

Judge Oti Mabuse and her husband Marius Iepure had two weddings – one in Denmark and another in South Africa. "We got married five years ago in Denmark in the countryside," she said during an interview with The Guardian. "We chose a country we thought would be special - I had never been. A few years later, my parents wanted us to have a wedding at home and we ended up having another in South Africa."

She shared a rare peek inside the latter during a 2020 video call with her mother Dudu, who revealed that Oti wore a traditional dress for her second wedding.

9 of the most stunning celebrity weddings of all time

Photo: © Rex
Christopher Dean

Christopher Dean has been married twice in the past. He is seen here on his wedding day to Isabelle Duchesnay in 1991, but the pair divorced in 1993. In 1994 the skater married Jill Trenary, but they parted ways in 2010. Christopher has been in a relationship with Dancing on Ice head coach Karen Barber since 2011.

Photo: © ITV
Holly Willoughby

Holly married producer Dan Baldwin in August 2007. The This Morning presenter, who has since welcomed three children with her husband, shared a glimpse at their big day in a segment on the ITV show and told viewers: "The one thing I wish I'd known for my wedding day is – and I think I did know this but I still think it doesn't go in – everybody says pace yourself, enjoy it, take a moment to stand in the corner of the marquee and take a look at everybody. Remember those small moments, take a moment with your husband to look at everybody so you remember that day because it goes so fast and it is one of the best days of your life. I know it's a cliché but it absolutely is."

Look back on Holly Willoughby's wedding

Photo: © Facebook
Ashley Banjo

Dancing on Ice judge and Diversity star Ashley Banjo tied the knot with Francesca Abbott in July 2015. Following the wedding, Ashley shared a sweet wedding photo on Facebook, and he has since posted more on Instagram, saying: "Life moves so fast it scares me sometimes… but it’s hard to describe how lucky I feel having you to share it with."

John Barrowman

Doctor Who actor and former Dancing on Ice judge John Barrowman entered a civil partnership with his partner Scott Gill in December 2006, hosting a small ceremony in Cardiff attended by friends and family. In 2013, they became one of the first same-sex couples to marry in California, just one day after the California Supreme Court overturned a ban on same-sex weddings.

Who is John Barrowman's husband?

Talking about the special occasion in an interview with The Mirror, John said at the time: "I started welling up when we said our vows. It was the same with our civil partnership. I think it was because I never thought we'd be able to do it. Scott and I felt completely different after our civil ceremony, like we’d made a big step. But after this I feel very proud, happy and chuffed. It feels right."

Photo: WhoSay

The Dancing on Ice Contestants:

Ben Foden

Ben Foden and his wife Jackie Belanoff Smith had only been "seriously" dating for two weeks before tying the knot on a yacht in August 2019 – and the bride looked gorgeous in an unconventional yellow maxi dress with embellished straps and a matching waist.

The Dancing on Ice star – who was previously married to Una Healy – has shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos and videos to mark their anniversaries.

Kimberly Wyatt

Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt and model Max Rogers got married on 21 Feb 2014 at Great Fosters Hotel in front of a star-studded guest list including Sinitta and Ashley Roberts. The couple began dating in 2011, with Max popping the question in September 2013.

The Buttons singer opened up about her marriage to the Irish Mirror in 2014, explaining it can be difficult arranging their work schedules to spend time together. She added: "I guess it does change things in a way, it just feels really comfortable and I feel quite content.

"It's an amazing new step in life and I have the best partner ever. I'm just happy really."

Dancing on Ice star Kimberly Wyatt's family home is immaculate – photos

Photo: © HELLO!
Rebekah Vardy

Former contestant Rebekah Vardy and her husband Jamie, Leicester City and England striker, exchanged vows on 25 May 2016 at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire. The nuptials were a lavish affair, boasting a star-studded guest list, including One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, rapper Tinchy Strider, Serge of rock band Kasabian and Jamie's Leicester City team-mates.

Rebekah Vardy's wedding dress had a royal touch - see photos

Photo: © Instagram
Jason Donovan

Neighbours star Jason Donovan married his wife Angela in a secret ceremony in Bali on 25 May 2008. He has kept photos from the big day private, but he did share this rare photo of himself and his wife on their 20th wedding anniversary.

Photo: © ITV
Billie Shepherd

Former Dancing on Ice contestant and The Mummy Diaries star Billie Shepherd and husband Greg got married at a luxurious resort in the Maldives, with 95 guests in attendance, including sister Samantha Faiers and fellow TOWIE star Ferne McCann.

Photo: © Getty Images
Rufus Hound

Rufus Hound married his wife Beth Johnson in 2007, but announced that they had split after 13 years of marriage in October 2020. The pair tied the knot in Vegas's Little White Wedding Chapel just four months after they first met in 2007, at Reading Festival. They share two children together: Alby and Hilda.

Photo: © Instagram
Sonny Jay

Capital FM DJ Sonny Jay proposed to his girlfriend, Lauren Faith, during a trip to Mykonos in the summer of 2020. The couple shared a series of videos and photos from the moment on a boat, and had been dating for three years previously.

