12 Dancing on Ice stars' stunning wedding photos: Holly Willoughby, Oti Mabuse & more

Dancing on Ice viewers are not the only ones cheering on their favourite contestants from their sofas. Many of the 2022 stars, as well as the judges and the hosts, also have partners who will be throwing their support behind them.
Take a look back at their dreamy wedding and engagement photos, from Holly Willoughby to Ben Foden…
The Dancing on Ice judges:
Oti Mabuse
Judge Oti Mabuse and her husband Marius Iepure had two weddings – one in Denmark and another in South Africa. "We got married five years ago in Denmark in the countryside," she said during an interview with The Guardian. "We chose a country we thought would be special - I had never been. A few years later, my parents wanted us to have a wedding at home and we ended up having another in South Africa."
She shared a rare peek inside the latter during a 2020 video call with her mother Dudu, who revealed that Oti wore a traditional dress for her second wedding.