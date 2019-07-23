Victoria Beckham pokes fun at herself after missing Spice Girls comeback tour Hilarious!

Victoria Beckham famously refused to take part in the Spice Girls comeback tour, Spice World, earlier this year. But the singer-turned-fashion-designer has now poked fun at herself by sharing the funniest video on Instagram. Victoria appeared to be enjoying a meal in a restaurant surrounded by… dry ice! And a lot of it. The mother-of-four and her companions were completely engulfed in the smoke, prompting Victoria to write: "I mean… All this dry ice makes me feel like I'm on tour X."

The Beckhams have just arrived in Miami for their summer holiday and judging by their photos, they seem to be having a whale of a time. David, Victoria and their four children Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 14, and eight-year-old Harper have been spending more and more time in the beach city since the retired footballer announced his plans to launch his Inter Miami soccer expansion team in 2018.



David and Victoria have been making the most of their time in Miami, visiting friend Marc Anthony, who gave the former footballer salsa dance lessons, hitting Tidal Cove with the kids and even enjoying a delicious meal at Nusr-Et's famous restaurant. Victoria is also preparing for her latest collaboration with Reebok to launch on Wednesday.

The former Spice Girl has opened up various times about her decision not to join Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, Mel C and Mel B on their UK comeback tour. The fashion designer admitted she wasn't swayed to relive her former pop star days, even after her bandmate Mel B admitted the group were "disappointed" by her refusal.



"Saying no requires courage," VB told Vogue Germany. "For example, it took me a lot of courage not to go on tour with the Spice Girls again, but to be the one who says, 'You know, I'm not doing it because things feel different now than they used to'. I'd rather concentrate on my family and my company."

