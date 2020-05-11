Beyoncé paid a sweet tribute to her mum Tina Knowles on Sunday to mark Mother's Day, with the Lemonade singer sharing a number of photo collages on her Instagram account. The pictures had been taken throughout the years and featured many of the star as a baby, and also included some cute snapshots of her children, Blue Ivy, eight, and two-year-old twins Sir and Rumi. Alongside the pictures, Beyoncé wrote a heartfelt message to Tina, revealing that her goal was to follow in her footsteps as a mother. She wrote: "Dear Mama, I am thankful for every part of you and every second I share with you. Thank you for giving me life and thank you for expanding my consciousness. I would not have been able to do any of what I’ve done in my life without your strength, your wisdom, and your prayers."

Beyoncé shared a collage of photos, featuring her twins Rumi and Sir

The mother-of-three continued: "My biggest goal in life is for my children to feel the love you make us all feel. I appreciate you and thank you with every ounce of admiration and respect. To anyone reading, please thank and appreciate your mom today and everyday. I’m sending all my love and positivity to anyone missing their angel moms today. I love y'all deep. Gang gang gang gang and thank you for all the Mother's Day wishes. Sending Big Texas hugs, Mama B." The message was very much appreciated with Tina, who shared a screenshot of one of the collages on her Instagram account, alongside the message: "My baby Sologne sent this to me today! I cried of course. this message is at the top and bottom."

A sweet photo of Blue Ivy and Beyoncé can be seen in the top left of the collage

Beyoncé has been keeping a low profile during lockdown and is staying at her home in LA with her husband Jay-Z and their children. The star tends to keep her twins out of the spotlight, but Blue has made a number of high-profile appearances with her parents over the past few years. Just before the lockdown, the little girl attended a basketball game with her dad at the Staples Centre in LA, and was pictured getting a pep talk from the rapper after feeling shy approaching LeBron James for his autograph.

There is no doubt that Beyoncé is a doting mum, and the star gave an insight into her family life during a rare television interview with Good Morning America last year. She said: "Being a mother, my family is my biggest priority. It's not many films that the parents can come and feel the way I feel about The Lion King, and feel that and pass that legacy onto their kids." She also opened up about her surprise at finding out she was expecting twins in her Homecoming documentary last April, which reflected on her headlining Coachella. The Formation singer said: "I was supposed to do Coachella the year prior, but I got pregnant unexpectedly. And it ended up being twins which was even more of a surprise to me."

