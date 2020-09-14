Goldie Hawn opens up about life in lockdown with Kurt Russell and worries for the future The First Wives Club star is quarantining in the mountains with her famous family

Goldie Hawn has been spending the past few months in quarantine with her entire family, and it sounds like they are having the best time.

The First Wives Club star gave a rare interview to InStyle magazine, where she gave a rare insight into her time in lockdown with Kurt Russell and her children.

She said: "I'm quarantining in the mountains with Kurt and the kids, and we've been RVing a lot. We rented one that is kind of the mother ship, and the other day, Kurt was hugging the right side of the road, when our son Wyatt passed us in his van.

"I thought, 'Wow, he must be speeding!' but it turned out Kurt was barely going 50 mph on the freeway, and we had a trail of cars behind us.

"It was so simple, but when we sat around the campfire that night, the laughs went on for 15 minutes straight."

The Hollywood star added: "When I wake up, Kurt brings me coffee, which is just the sweetest, and it starts the day off great. I have my dogs in the bed with me, and I snuggle with them for a while.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell during lockdown

"We have breakfast with the kids and sit around and talk. And then I go on a bike ride with Kate [Hudson]. As scary as this time is, I try to savor every moment because I get to be with my family."

On her worries for the future, Goldie said: "I started thinking, 'Will I ever travel again? Will I ever see a Broadway play again? Will I ever work again?'

Goldie is staying in the mountains with her family

"It's easy to let these things loom over you. that's when it's time to get outside to take a deep breath or meditate, even if it's just for 10 minutes."

Goldie has been entertaining her fans with fun posts on Instagram over the past few months, including a sweet video of her dancing in the kitchen while washing the dishes.

The award-winning actress also recently shared a video of herself singing You Are My Sunshine to her firstborn, Oliver Hudson, as he celebrated his birthday.

