Kelly Ripa set to mark major milestone in her life - and it's happening soon! The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is married to Riverdale actor Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa is set to end the year 2020 with a bang, as the Live with Kelly and Ryan star will be marking a milestone birthday next month.

On 2 October, the Hope and Faith actress turns 50, and is bound to have plenty of celebrations planned with her family.

Kelly lives in New York with husband Mark Consuelos and their three children, and while the coronavirus restrictions have made it difficult to plan any elaborate events, they will no doubt still make the most of the star's special day.

The mother-of-three enjoys celebrating birthdays for everyone in her family, so the tables will be turned next week. In the summer, Kelly shared photos from her sister-in-law's birthday party, which was thrown on the beach, as she too turned 50.

More recently, at the beginning of September, the actress held a low-key tea party for her nephew, who turned 21.

Kelly Ripa is turning 50 in October

By Kelly's birthday, the star will hopefully be reunited with Mark, who is currently staying in Vancouver to film Riverdale.

The mother-of-three recently opened up about missing Mark during a recent episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, revealing that the lockdown had been the longest period of time that they had spent together in a while as a result of their work schedules.

She said: "It was a testament that we really like each other. I'm sad not to wake up with him, it's very sad. I will miss him, that's all I can say. "We can't go back and forth, that's the problem."

Kelly with husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly then joked: "So it was a nice marriage honey, I really enjoyed the time we spent together."

The doting mum previously opened up about her family's setup, revealing that the lockdown had been a great time for the family to bond while Mark was at home for a long period of time.

Kelly and Mark are currently living apart due to work schedules

The All My Children star had been asked by Ryan who the favourite parent was, and she was quick to explain why it was Mark.

She said: "Well, first of all, this is the first time the kids have lived with him for an extended period of time. So maybe by the end of the lockdown we will be equal.

The celebrity couple at their home in the Hamptons

"But for years I was the one who took them to be vaccinated, I was the one who made them do their homework. I was the one who gave them cod liver oil before they made the delicious little supplements."

Kelly then joked: "So they associate me with pain and suffering, and they associate him with coming home at the weekends with airport gifts. Like 'Daddy's home!'"

