Nicole Kidman discusses major family change impacting Keith Urban and their daughters The Big Little Lies star shares daughters Sunday and Faith with her country singer husband

Nicole Kidman has been enjoying spending quality time with her family during the pandemic, and recently admitted that their lifestyle has completely changed as a result.

In a recent interview published in HELLO! magazine, the Big Little Lies star opened up about life with husband Keith Urban and their daughters Sunday, 12, and Faith, nine.

The doting mum revealed that they had been so used to being on the road prior to the pandemic. "We travel together, so we are always together, but never where you are in a house and you can't go to the store, to a restaurant of the movies," she said.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman and her daughters surprise Keith Urban at home

"Staying home, doing school from home and all of those things that everyone has been doing is a completely different life for us."

Keith had previously explained the family's busy lifestyle during an interview with The Times, admitting that no day is the same.

"We live in different places – between Nashville and London – so we're just used to not having a particular structure. It's based on whether Nic's working, whether I'm working," he said.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are used to moving around

Despite the change, Nicole has never been happier. "I love being in the kitchen in the morning so that when my kids come down, there's noise and there's joy in the home. That's really important to me," she said.

For the majority of the coronavirus lockdown, Nicole and her family isolated at their home in Nashville.

However, when the restrictions were eased, they travelled to Australia, where Nicole is currently filming upcoming TV adaptation, Nine Perfect Strangers, out in Byron Bay.

The lockdown has been a big change for Nicole and Keith's daughters Sunday and Faith

The new Hulu drama is being produced by her Blossom Films company, and Nicole is both producing it and starring in it.

Nicole recently reunited with her mum in Australia

While in Australia, Nicole is enjoying spending quality time with her family, including mum Janelle and her sister Antonia.

"My sister's staying over and my mum's helping; I don't have that help in Nashville so that's been incredible," Nicole explained in a recent interview with Marie Claire Australia.

Nicole and Keith are enjoying spending time in Australia

"We never leave the kids, one of us is always there. When Keith went to Nashville and I had to work late nights, I rang Ant and asked her to move in with the girls and she did, and brought along her kids.

"That's special. It's the nature of what we're all having to do now – you get to be commune-like; this extended family where you're all raising each other's kids together.

"We've all had to go back to basics, and this year has required it because people are pleading for help."

