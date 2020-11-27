Tess Daly continues to pine for Vernon Kay with sweet throwback photo Vernon is currently on I'm a Celebrity

Tess Daly has made no secret of how much she is missing her husband Vernon Kay while he's camping out on I'm a Celebrity.

The Strictly Come Dancing host watches his antics in the Welsh castle every night, and on Thursday she appeared to be feeling nostalgic as she shared another sweet throwback photo of the couple.

Paying a nod to the GQ Men of the Year Awards, Tess posted a black and white image of herself and Vernon from when they attended the event back in 2003.

In the photo, Tess lovingly gazes at her husband with a huge smile on her face as he plays up to the camera. There's even a photobomb from Jamiroquai singer Jay Kay.

Captioning the photo, she wrote: "Throwing it back to 2003 at the GQ Awards with @vernonkay and @jamiroquaihq @davebenett #TBT #GoodTimes."

Tess has been missing her husband while he's in I'm a Celebrity

Fans were quick to comment, with one amazed by their ageless appearance, writing: "Neither of you have aged!" Another said: "Aw lovely pic. Great couple." A third added: "You two are a beautiful couple."

Earlier this week, Tess confessed she cried after watching Vernon break down in tears on Wednesday's I'm a Celebrity. The dad-of-two was overcome with emotion after his co-star Beverley Callard won him a spa day treat following a trial at Gwrych Castle.

Tess and Vernon married in 2003

Completely surprised, Vernon said: "Bev, thank you." To which, Beverley remarked: "You're crying." However, Vernon joked: "I'm not crying" as he wiped away tears from his eyes.

Watching the heartfelt moment unfold, Tess wrote: "This made me well up [crying emoji] so sweet of @beverleycallard."

Tess and Vernon married in 2003 and later renewed their vows in France five years ago. Vernon recently told his fellow Castle-dwellers about how he secretly masterminded their vow renewal ceremony.

