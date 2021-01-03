Kate Hudson shares emotional post about son Ryder – and fans react The 13 Going on 30 actress is a doting mum to Ryder, Bingham and Rani

Kate Hudson is a doting mum to three children, and the Hollywood star can't quite believe how quickly time is going!

Ahead of her oldest son Ryder's 17th birthday on 7 January, the actress took to Instagram to reflect on motherhood in an emotional post.

Sharing a picture of herself with Ryder on New Year's Eve, Kate wrote: "This young man made me a mother my entire adult life and I wouldn't change it for the world... in 5 days he'll be 17 years old. WTF?!

"I'll save the mama gushing for the 7th. Love my baby."

Fans were quick to relate to Kate's words, with one commenting: "I understand this completely," while another wrote: "Time goes too fast [crying emoji]." A third added: "I'm with you Kate Hudson. My 'baby' is 28 and will always be my baby."

Goldie Hawn's daughter shares Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson. The star is also mum to nine-year-old Bingham, who she shares with ex Matt Bellamy, and two-year-old daughter Rani Rose, who she shares with partner Danny Fujikawa.

Kate Hudson reflected on son Ryder growing up ahead of his 17th birthday

Kate and her family spent Christmas in Aspen with Goldie and Kurt Russell, as well as her brother Oliver Hudson and his wife and three children.

While 2020 was a challenging year for everyone, Kate enjoyed spending quality time with her three children during lockdown.

Kate's three children are growing up so quickly!

Reflecting on her new family routine during an interview on The Ellen Show in April, she said: "I have one area for Bing because it's more hands-on, and I have to sit with him…

"Then Ryder does his work in his area, and we do check-ins because he's doing lectures and there's Zoom. It's just a juggling act, but it's good. I'm thankful for our health."

The Almost Famous star with Ryder, Bingham and Rani

Kate also had fun introducing her children to some of her movies, including Almost Famous, which Ryder in particular enjoyed watching.

Talking to Elle, Kate revealed: "There’s a couple of movies that are fun to watch with the kids. Watching Almost Famous with Ryder was so great. And then Skeleton Key.

"It's fun to watch it through your kid's eyes because they're able to see these movies now."

