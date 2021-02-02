Katy Perry unveils incredible hair transformation following baby Daisy's arrival

Katy Perry has been on cloud nine since she welcomed her baby daughter Daisy Dove in August, and has been enjoying staying at home with her young family.

As well as looking after her newborn, Katy has also been hard at work, having returned to American Idol weeks after Daisy's birth.

The award-winning singer looks incredible in the new promo photos for the series, which were released at the beginning of the week. In the pictures, Katy looks almost unrecognisable with long blonde hair cascading down her waist.

The star's natural hair is shoulder length but Katy is no stranger to extensions and enjoys experimenting with various lengths and colours.

In past music videos and red carpet appearances, the singer has rocked bold hair looks ranging from lilac to bright red.

In 2017, the star debuted a stylish pixie cut, and explained the reason for her "edgier" look during an interview on the Viceland series, The Therapist.

Katy Perry looked incredible with long blonde hair

She explained: "I'm really strong as Katy Perry and then sometimes I'm not as strong as Katheryn Hudson.

"People, like, talk about my hair, right? They don't like it or they wish that it was longer. I so badly want to be Katheryn Hudson that I don't even want to look like Katy Perry anymore sometimes."

Since welcoming Daisy, Katy has kept her daughter out of the spotlight, but recently posted footage of herself wearing a sweet 'Daisy Dove' name necklace.

The American Idol judge is a fan of hair extensions

Katy is also yet to speak out about her daughter, but fiance Orlando Bloom previously appeared on The Ellen Show, where he opened up about his daughter and their first few weeks together as a family.

The proud dad revealed that Daisy looks identical to him, but with Katy's blue eyes. He also revealed that he had scored major dad points after being able to soothe Daisy by chanting to her.

Most recently, Daisy even made an 'appearance' in her mum's music video, Not the End of The World, which also starred Zooey Deschanel.

Katy and fiancé Orlando Bloom are doting parents to daughter Daisy

While the baby wasn't visible on camera, her pram was being pushed around by Katy in an adorable scene, which showed the singer balancing work with parenting.

In a behind-the-scenes clip taken during the video shoot, Katy opened up about motherhood. She said: "I'm just about to go home to my baby girl, Daisy Dove. I'm so excited for it. I wish I could be in the whole thing but I've got to go home and be a mum."

