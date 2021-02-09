Salma Hayek teases fans to see her slinky dress in full - photos The Frida actress first shared just a peek of her outfit

Salma Hayek always leaves her fans wanting more - and she took that idea one step further by teasing them with a slinky outfit-reveal in a series of snaps.

The actress who has been promoting her new movie Bliss, took to Instagram with a photo series that began with a close up of herself in a shimmery, slinky wrap dress.

"On the phone with Owen Wilson after our interview with James Corden last night. if you want to discover the rest of my dress and my makeup swipe to the left," she captioned her post.

The next shot was the full dress, which displayed its geometric design, blue and tan hues, and Salma's waist further cinched by a belt.

She is smiling while on a phone call, presumably with Owen. She looks just flawless.

Salma Hayek first shared this snap as a teaser set up snap

The next snap is a close up of her face and makeup which shows off the incredible attention to detail in her eyeliner which is a swipe of bright blue and black - and perfectly compliments her outfit.

Fans were left speechless, with one person commenting "No words", while another was able to muster: "Omg look at your dress, flawless Queen!"

Salma unveiled the full dress, and she looks just stunning

The iconic actress took to Instagram over the weekend to share a video of herself doing the floss on the set of Bliss.

The mother-of-one was in full character, dressed in a black lace dress and biker boots, with her hair styled in pigtails.

Fans were quick to comment on the video, with one writing: "You have the moves!" while another wrote: "You're amazing in Bliss!" A third added: "Great moves!"

Salma opened up about her new movie last week during an appearance on the Today Show. "It's a movie about in the future, in a place where everything is beautiful and perfect and because of that people stop appreciating things," she explained.

Salma also revealed a closer look at ehr makeup which was flawless and complimented her ensemble perfectly

Salma gets to play two very different types of leads in the film, but one thread binds the characters: "She is afraid of losing her soulmate in both worlds. I got to play two very different characters."

