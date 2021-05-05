Julia Roberts' very rare video of her son has some fans worried Julia and her husband Danny Moder have three children together

Julia Roberts keeps her personal life out of the spotlight, so when her husband, Danny Moder, posted an incredible video of their youngest son, fans were delighted.

But the excitement was tainted a little by some social media followers who were concerned for the teenager's safety.

In the impressive clip, Julia and Danny's youngest son, Henry, was skateboarding down an empty road on his way to school.

"Morning commute," Danny captioned it.

Julia's husband Danny Moder filmed their son's morning commute to school

The views were breathtaking and many fans marvelled at Henry's skills too, but there were plenty asking the same question… "where is his crash helmet?"

Instead of wearing protective headgear, Henry, 13, had the wind blowing through his hair as he skated down the winding road.

"Wanna see a helmet on that cute noggin. Accidents happen. Be safe!" wrote one, while a second asked: "No helmet?" and a third wrote: "I would be worrying about what’s coming around the bend! So cool to watch tho!"

Julia and Danny keep their children out of the spotlight

Henry is the couple's youngest son and they also share 16-year-old twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus.

Neither Julia, 53, nor Danny, 52, often share photos or details of their children on social media but last year he did post a selfie his daughter took.

In the snapshot, she was pulling a "gnarly" face and wore a wide-brimmed hat. Her long blonde locks poked out from beneath it and he captioned it: "The Day Of the Daughter. So lucky this girl is my daughter...and that she takes these awesome selfies on my phone. Staying gnarly."

Julia and Danny's daughter Hazel too selfie's with her dad's phone

He also posted a sweet photo of the entire family together and paid a touching tribute to his wife when he wrote: "That pretty mama in the middle. We love you so much."

Julia and Danny have been married since 2002 and will ring in their 19th wedding anniversary on 4 July 2021.

