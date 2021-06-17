Sarah Jessica Parker stuns fans with rare photo of twins during special celebration The Sex and the City star is a doting mother to three children

Sarah Jessica Parker loves nothing more than being a mother, and while she prefers to keep her children out of the spotlight, she had good reason to share a rare snapshot of her girls recently.

The Sex and the City star took to Instagram to share a photo of her twin daughters Marion and Tabitha, 11, walking to school on their last day before the holidays.

Both pre-teens were captured walking down their road in West Village, kitted out with backpacks on their last day in 6th grade.

VIDEO: Sarah Jessica Parker shares rare glimpse inside her stylish family home

In the caption, the talented actress wrote: "So long to 6th grade. Hello to our rising 7th graders.

"Thank you dear teachers. For your kindness, good humor, your shared love of your work and all the whole family learned about Venice, Baghdad, Spain and even our own global city New York!

"Sisters, take the battery out of your alarm clock! Happy summer! X, SJ."

Fans were quick to comment on the heartwarming post, with one writing: "They grow up so fast! Hope you all have an amazing summer," while another wrote: "Congratulations! Also love their backpacks they've got wonderful taste!"

A third added: "I am a 6th grade teacher... and it’s been a rough year all around! Thank you for the gratitude!"

Tabitha and Marion's last day of school followed shortly after their big brother James' graduation.

The Sex and the City star is a doting mother to three children

The 18-year-old had graduated from high school and his proud mother posted a tribute to him on his special day.

On Instagram, Sarah wrote: "May 27th, 2021. High School Graduation. And all that it means. 'Try to be one on whom nothing is lost.'- Henry James as quoted by Ms. Bagby.

"Yes. That is our fervent hope. With all our love to you and the class of 2021. At home and across the land. X, Mama."

The actress shares her three children with husband Matthew Broderick.

While Sarah and Matthew are in the public eye, the couple are incredibly protective of their children, and rarely share pictures of them on social media.

Sarah with husband Matthew Broderick

They are keen to give their kids a normal upbringing, and Sarah opened up about how they keep James, Marion and Tabitha grounded.

Talking on Australia's KIIS FM, the star said: "Parents who aren't well known can have children who aren't grounded because of the example they set in their home."

She went on to explain that since she grew up with not a lot of money, she vowed that after finding fame she would only give her family what they need, rather than what they want.

She said she tells her children: "I will do my best to make sure you always have what you need, but I want you pining towards something. I want you to work for something, to dream of it, to will it to happen."

