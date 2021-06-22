Kate Hudson's bikini body in tiny two-piece gets fans talking The star recently embarked on a new fitness regime

Kate Hudson is dedicated to maintaining her fit physique and her hard work is definitely paying off.

The mum-of-three has been enjoying a beautiful Greek getaway with her family and she shared some new photos of the adventure on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Kate posted a series of snapshots of her children and boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, too with some impressive bikini photos in the mix too.

One shot showed Kate leaping off a cliff into the crystal blue water below and fans complimented her on her toned figure with peach emojis and called her, "stunning".

In another image, the Fabletics founder was standing next to Danny and waving. Her tiny, black bikini showed off her abs and she couldn't have looked happier.

Kate recently revealed she'd given her body a boost with a new fitness regime with personal trainer, Brian Nguyen, and she explained why on Instagram Stories.

Kate gave fans a sneak peek at their family vacation

Along with videos of her crushing a workout, she wrote: "My body always snapped back pretty fast after babies. Food is 80% of the process always BUT I realised she wasn't powering the way I like.

"I was quite athletic when I was young and she hasn't been responding to my usual."

Kate said she decided to call upon Brian and she hasn't looked back.

Kate's getaway looks idyllic

"It's HARD and it's every day and I'm basically in season and I love it. Don't know why I waited so long to push her this hard. Let's see what she (my body ) can do at 42."

The actress somehow manages to make time for her workouts even with a business to run, a successful career to navigate and three children to care for too.

She's even added to her hectic schedule with a new business venture. Kate revealed her launch on Instagram and asked: "Wanna meet in the kitchen?! So happy to announce the launch of Kate’s Kitchen on @tobeinbloom! Me and my INBLOOM friends will be sharing all of our favorite plant-based and wellness recipes using INBLOOM powders.

"Check it out through the link in our bio and let us know what’s happening in your kitchen? Tag @tobeinbloom #kateskitchen to share your favorite recipes!"

