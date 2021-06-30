Kelly Ripa and Live co-host Ryan Seacrest mark exciting achievement at work The pair have hosted Live with Kelly and Ryan together since 2017

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest brighten up our screens every weekday on Live with Kelly and Ryan – and have a legion of fans who enjoy tuning in to watch them on air.

And what's more, the popular ABC daytime show has continued to grow in ratings week-on-week, and has been ranked the No.1 Syndicated Talk Show for the sixth week in a row.

What's more, it marked its 67th consecutive week as the No. 1 daytime talk show among women aged 25 to 54.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa reveals touching meaning behind her children's names

Live is distributed by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, and is executive produced by Kelly and Ryan themselves, along with Michael Gelman – making it even more of an achievement for the pair.

Kelly and Ryan have been hosting Live together since 2017. The American Idol host took over the role from Michael Strahan, who left the ABC daytime show to join Good Morning America full-time.

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are executive producers of Live

Kelly has been hosting Live since 2001, and has worked with a number of co-stars over the years.

The mother-of-three first joined the programme to host alongside the late Regis Philbin. When Regis left in 2011, Kelly fronted the programme alone between 2011 and 2012 – with the name being changed to Live with Kelly.

Kelly and Ryan worked from home during the pandemic

This happened again between 2016 and 2017 during the period of time between Michael leaving and Ryan joining.

Kelly and Ryan have incredible on-screen chemistry and in real life, they are just as close and opened up about their friendship in an interview with ET in 2020.

Kelly and Ryan adore working together

During the chat, Ryan got emotional as he spoke about his co-star. "I'm using every ounce of my energy to fight back tears right now, while she's saying that," he said.

"We do a television show, but it's not just a television show. We come in and we literally have our first cup of coffee together and catch up with each other as friends do, and that's the dynamic we hope we have with people who are watching as well."

Kelly was also full of praise for the radio presenter, telling the publication: "What you see of Ryan on air is the person he is backstage, which is a unique thing."

