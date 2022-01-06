Kate Garraway reveals at-home hair dye disaster - and son Billy is not impressed The GMB star's tresses have gone from blonde to ginger

Kate Garraway has revealed she suffered a DIY hair dye "disaster" after accidentally turning her blonde hair slightly ginger - and according to her son Billy, nothing can be done to "save it".

The 54-year-old, who was recently made an MBE, returned to her hosting duties on Good Morning Britain on Thursday morning where she expressed her confusion over the mishap to Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard.

WATCH: Kate Garraway reveals hair disaster

"I'm a bit bewildered by how ginger I’ve become over the festive period," she explained. "

What was it? Was it the egg nog?" asked Ben, to which, Kate replied: "Home root dye. Even Bill said, 'I don't think anything can save this, mum.' But not even solid shampooing after the last few days has calmed it down a tad."

However, Susanna was quick to reiterate how "lovely" the GMB star looked. "But the problem is, Susanna, that you're so lovely that you would never tell me the truth," responded Kate.

Kate was recently made an MBE

Her appearance in the studio comes shortly after the mum-of-two - who has been documenting her husband Derek Draper's health battle after contracting COVID-19 in March 2020 - opened up about the backlash she faced when she was awarded an MBE in the Queen's 2022 New Year's Honours list.

Kate confessed how it felt "strange" to receive the award after being met with criticism from people questioning why had been given it for "just looking after Derek".

She said: "I think it has strange feelings and there have been a few comments: 'Why has she got this? I look after my loved one,' and you sort of feel like, I haven't got it for looking after Derek, it is for broadcasting and charity work but there are lots of people who you feel deserve it more."

